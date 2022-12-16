Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 16/12/2022

Southern Calfornia Alternative Rap Artist Slayloverboy Releases New Album 'No Bad Slays'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Southern California alternative rap artist Slayoverboy (the musical alter-ego of Tyler Stephen Schuon) has released his new album 'No Bad Slays' via Cleopatra Records.

Of the latest single, "Where Do We Go", Slay says: "This song basically talks about my early journey with music and basically thanking my girlfriend for always sticking with me even when we can't physically be with each other."

"Slayloverboy has been proving he runs the underground emo alternative scene with very diverse genre blending and a mixture of both confident bravado and radical vulnerability." - Outburn

"Where Do We Go" follows the release of his previous single "My Life Is a Horror Movie" which was accompanied by a music video starring Noah Weiland (Scott Weiland's son) and Sinners Ded (Ja Rule's son). The video was directed by Vicente Cordero, videographer of Cradle of Filth, Onyx, Skold, and more. The track is currently Slayloverboy's most streamed song, gaining traction on TikTok and Spotify (where it has racked up over 170,000 streams).

'No Bad Slays' Track Listing:
1 Where Do We Go
2 Born to Lose
3 Idk Where I Been Lately
4 2 Die 4
5 Nobody Even Say What's up No More
6 I Feel Like I'm Dreaming
7 FML Anthem
8 Chain Smokin'
9 Night Crawler
10 Pain Killer

www.tiktok.com/@slayloverboy
www.instagram.com/slayloverboy
www.facebook.com/slayloverboy
https://twitter.com/slayloverboy






