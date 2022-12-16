Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
16/12/2022

Honey Harper Releases Official Video For "Heaven Knows I Won't Be There" From New LP Out Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Toronto-based cosmic country band Honey Harper released the official video for "Heaven Knows I Won't Be There" from their new album Honey Harper & The Infinite Sky out now ATO Records. The video was directed by Angus Borsos and was filmed in Golden, British Columbia. 

"I found the original version of this song on my friend Matthew Deloach's Soundcloud in 2016," explains frontman William Fussell. "We fell in love with the track and immediately asked if we could cover it for Starmaker. We made multiple versions of it but felt we couldn't get it just right so we held on to it. When we were recording in LA, we decided to give it another shot with The Infinite Sky. This version was originally inspired by Harry Nilsson's 'Many Rivers to Cross' but ended up somewhere in between that and 'Tuesday's Gone' by Lynyrd Skynyrd. When we were listening back home in Toronto before finishing the vocals, Alana decided to add a new chorus that gave a Lou Reed 'Perfect Day' dynamic to the song.

The video was filmed exactly a year ago to this day in Golden, BC by our dear friend Angus Borsos. We convinced someone to forklift a piano to an abandoned helipad on the side of the mountain, so we could pretend we were John and Yoko for a day. A very cold day."

Honey Harper & The Infinite Sky emerged from a deliberate revamping of the band's creative approach with Honey Harper co-founder and keyboardist Alana Pagnutti taking on a far greater role in the songwriting process alongside Fussell. The 12-song collection marks their first time recording with their stacked band The Infinite Sky, featuring their longtime bassist and contributing writer Mick Mayer, pianist John Carroll Kirby (Solange, Steve Lacy), Spoon keyboardist Alex Fischel, guitarist Jackson MacIntosh (Drugdealer, Jessica Pratt), pedal-steel player Connor Gallaher (Black Lips, Calexico), and TOPS drummer Riley Fleck. The album was mixed at Wowcat Studios in Los Angeles by Joel Ford (yes/and, Ford & Lopatin).

Honey Harper & The Infinite Sky was praised by The Boot, BrooklynVegan, The FADER, The Bluegrass Situation, No Depression and many more. The band is set to tour Europe in 2023, making stops in Paris, London, Glasgow and more. Find a full list of tour dates below. 

2023 European Tour:
3/2 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg, Club Nine
3/3 - Groningen, NL @ Vera
3/4 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique, Witlof Bar
3/6 - Paris, FR @ Pop Up!
3/9 - Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store
3/12 - Manchester, UK @ Gullivers
3/13 - London, UK @ Moth Club
3/14 - Bristol, UK @ Crofters
3/15 - Birmingham, UK @ The Hare and The Hound
3/16 - Birkenhead, UK @ Future Yard
3/17 - Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Petes
3/18 - Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast






