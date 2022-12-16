Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Movies and TV 16/12/2022

"Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!" Concert Special To Air On MTV Friday December 23

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) new two-hour primetime concert special from the Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, will air on the network, Friday, December 23 at 8pm ET/PT. As part of a Paramount Global cross-company collaboration, the special will first air on CBS Television Network, Tuesday, December 20 and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. The special will begin to air internationally on MTV networks starting on December 21.

Filmed in New York City at the world-renowned Madison Square Garden arena, the concert special will feature the singer-songwriter performing a repertoire of her festive holiday hits, including the chart-topping massive perennial favorite "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

Mariah Carey is an author, entrepreneur, philanthropist, producer and multiple award-winning artist and songwriter. She is the best-selling female artist of all time with more than 200 million albums sold to-date and 19 Billboard Hot 100 #1 singles (18 of which are self-penned) - more than any solo artist in history. With her distinct five-octave vocal range, prolific songwriting and producing talent, Carey is truly the template of the modern pop performance. She is also an inductee to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and has been recognized with multiple Grammy Awards, numerous American Music Awards, three Guinness World Record titles, both Billboard's Artist of the Decade and Icon awards, the World Music Award for World's Best Selling Female Artist of the Millennium, the Ivor Novello Award for PRS for Music Special International Award and BMI's Icon Award for her outstanding achievements in songwriting, to name a few.

MARIAH CAREY: MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL! is a co-production of Sony Music Entertainment and Supply & Demand. Mariah Carey, Joseph Kahn, Charleen Manca and Nicola Doring are executive producers. Sony Music Entertainment is distributing the special.






