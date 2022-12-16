|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Selena Gomez & Stacey Abrams To Produce Music Documentary "Won't Be Silent" For Discovery+
Hot Songs Around The World
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
192 entries in 18 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
366 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
258 entries in 16 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
261 entries in 18 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1067 entries in 27 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
809 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
919 entries in 24 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
323 entries in 16 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
145 entries in 23 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
261 entries in 25 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
176 entries in 11 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
396 entries in 23 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
315 entries in 19 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
192 entries in 10 charts
Most read news of the week
Cecile McLorin Salvant Performs "Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying," From Grammy-Nominated Album 'Ghost Song,' Live From Jazz At Lincoln Center
Ozzy Osbourne Earns First-Ever Career Back-To-Back #1 Rock Radio Singles From 'Patient Number 9' Album
Havanna Winter Drops New Rock Mix Of Latest Holiday Single "Daddy's Kissing Santa Claus!" Featuring Additional Production By Little Steven & Marc Ribler
Brandi Carlile Returns To "Saturday Night Live," Performs "The Story" And "You And Me On The Rock" Ft. Lucius