Lea Salonga Joins Pentatonix For 'Christmas In Our Hearts' Music Video

Multiple award-winning actress and singer Lea Salonga is renowned across the world for her powerful voice and perfect pitch. She is best known for her Tony Award winning role in Miss Saigon. In addition to the Tony, she has won the Olivier, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lea Salonga has joined the Pentatonix for their "Christmas In Our Hearts" music video. The track is off of their newest album, Holidays Around The World, available to stream now.They are currently performing their new music on their tour. The tour will also feature some of their familiar classics with the popular group making stops across North America this holiday season.The tour, Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular!, is large-scale multi-city outing with Pentatonix headlining 22 of North America's top arenas. They will visit major markets throughout the continent, promising to be their biggest shows yet! Season 21 winners of The Voice, Girl Named Tom, will open the night as the tour's special guests.As one of the most innovative, inventive, and inimitable vocal groups of all time, Pentatonix reimagine, reinvigorate, and redefine a cappella. Since emerging in 2011, the three-time GRAMMY Award-winning and Daytime EMMY Award-nominated vocal quintet-Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee-have reached unprecedented heights, toppling charts, selling 10 million albums worldwide, and generating billions of streams.Multiple award-winning actress and singer Lea Salonga is renowned across the world for her powerful voice and perfect pitch. She is best known for her Tony Award winning role in Miss Saigon. In addition to the Tony, she has won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards, in the field of musical theatre. She has also been seen in musicals like Les Misérables, Once On This Island, and more.



