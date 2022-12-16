Lewis Capaldi Shares Heartfelt Video For New Single "Pointless"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Global superstar Lewis Capaldi
has today unveiled the heartfelt music video for his new single, the piano-led "Pointless
" - taken from his brand new record Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly
Sent - out May 19th, 2023 on EMI Records/Universal Music. Lewis recently performed the new ballad at this year's Strictly Come Dancing semi-finals show.
Relatability sits at the core of Capalid's artistry, and the new music video is another perfect example of this. Directed by Hector
Dockrill (Sam Fender, Post Malone) the beautifully cinematic video follows the relationship, and unconditional bond between a mother (played by Niamh Algar) and her son (played by George
Jaques), navigating their way through meandering moments of adolescence and adulthood.
The return of Lewis Capaldi
has been characteristically disruptive, in the most exciting way. Rocketing straight to the top of the UK singles chart in September
with comeback single 'Forget Me', his third UK number 1 which quickly became Gold-certified and smashed 100 million streams globally, making him the fifth artist this year to have a single go straight in at Number 1 in its first week, putting him in the company of Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Dave & Sam Smith.
It was just last week Capaldi was announced as one of the headliners for Reading & Leeds Festival 2023. The announcement came after he sold out his upcoming 2023 UK arena tour in seconds, with further shows around the world selling out in record time. The overwhelming demand for Capaldi doesn't stop there, recently being crowned the 'King Of Streaming' with his global hit single 'Someone You Loved' becoming the UK's most streamed song of ALL TIME.
'Pointless' arrives as one of his earliest compositions for the new album, written on the first day with Steve Mac. With Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid also on the session, the trio were working on one song ("which hasn't made the cut") when Lewis' collaborators mentioned a verse they'd previously begun writing with Ed Sheeran.
"Ed had that lyric, 'I bring her coffee in the morning, she brings me inner peace'", Lewis recalls of the opening line. "And pretty much every other line of that opening was just banging." Inspired, Lewis got to work, writing a chorus and middle-eight. By the end of the day, 'Pointless' was completed.
For album two, the idea is simple but potent: to go in and do the exact same thing. No bells, whistles or starry featured vocalists, and no ruinously expensive stays in distant studios. Like it was on the first album, straight-up, full-force honesty. "I don't want to create a new sound for myself, or reinvent myself." says Lewis. "The songs I want to write are emotional songs, about love or loss."
He soon found a groove that suited him just fine, with a recording setup of just a small interface, laptop, speakers, and a Shure SM7B vocal mic. "I felt like I was sounding better because I was just chilled out in my own gaff. Also, a lot of this record was made with most of the same people who I worked with on the first one: TMS, Phil Plested, Nick Atkinson and Edd Holloway."
It's safe to say that debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent was a success. Selling over 10 million copies worldwide, the album propelled Capaldi from bedroom musician to superstar. Few have seen a debut release quite like it, becoming the biggest selling UK album of 2019 & 2020, spawning two UK number 1 singles and a number 1 smash hit on both sides of the globe in 'Someone You Loved', as well as bagging a few BRITs and a Grammy nomination along the way.
After selling out headline shows to hundreds of thousands across the continents, Lewis sold out London's SSE Arena
Wembley ahead of his debut album release, making him one of the first artists to ever achieve such a feat. This summer, he re-emerged to headline his first ever festivals, on top of two rapturous sold out nights at London's O2 Arena.
If his first album made him an international star, with his second it's nothing less than superstardom that beckons. His return has shown that the insatiable appetite for Capaldi burns as bright as ever.
JANUARY 2023
Sat 14th - Leeds, First Direct Arena
(SOLD OUT)
Mon 16th - Sheffield, Utilita Arena
(SOLD OUT)
Wed 18th - Manchester, AO Arena
(SOLD OUT)
Thu 19th - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
(SOLD OUT)
Sat 21st - Newcastle, Utilita Arena(SOLD OUT)
Mon 23 - Aberdeen, P&J Live (SOLD OUT)
Tue 24th - Glasgow, OVO Hydro (SOLD OUT)
Thu 26th - Birmingham, Utilita Arena
(SOLD OUT)
Fri 27th - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
(SOLD OUT)
Sun 29th - Belfast, SSE Arena
(SOLD OUT)
Mon 30th - Dublin, 3Arena (SOLD OUT)
FEBRUARY 2023
Wed 1st - Cardiff, International Arena
(SOLD OUT)
Thu 2nd - Exeter, Westpoint Arena
(SOLD OUT)
Mon 13th - Warsaw, Torwar - Poland
Tue 14th - Vienna, Stadthalle - Austria
Thu 16th - Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena
- Germany
Fri 17th - Prague, O2 Arena
- Czech Republic
Sun 19th - Hamburg, Barclays Arena
- Germany
Tue 21st - Frankfurt, Festhalle - Germany
Thu 23rd - Antwerp, Sportpaleis - Belgium (SOLD OUT)
Sat 25th - Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome - Netherlands (SOLD OUT)
Sun 26th - Paris, Accor Arena
- France
Tue 28th - Cologne, Lanxess Arena
- Germany
MARCH 2023
Thu 2nd - Copenhagen, Royal Arena
- Denmark
Fri 3rd - Oslo, Spektrum - Norway (SOLD OUT)
Sun 5th - Stockholm, Avicii Arena
- Sweden
Tue 7th - Zurich, Hallenstadion - Switzerland
Wed 8th - Milan, Mediolanum Forum - Italy
Fri 10th - Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi - Spain
Sat 11th - Madrid, WiZink Center - Spain
Tue 14th - Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle - Germany
Wed 15th - Munich, Olympiahalle - Germany
'Someone You Loved' The UK's Biggest Streamed Song Of ALL TIME
Biggest Selling UK Album Of Both 2019 & 2020
x5 Top 10 Singles & x3 Number 1's
Longest Running Consecutive Weeks In Top 10 UK Album Chart For Solo Artist Album (77 Weeks)
'Someone You Loved' More Weeks In Top 10 Than Any Song EVER By British Act
Biggest Selling Single Of 2019
Biggest Streamed Week 1 Debut Album Of All Time
x2 BRIT Award Winner & GRAMMY Nominee
x5 UK Official Top 10 Singles including 2 x UK Official Number 1 Singles
x5 Billboard Top 10 Singles including Number 1 Single 'Someone You Loved'
x5 Consecutive No 1 US Radio
Airplay Singles ('Someone You Loved' & 'Before You Go')
Over 25 Billion Worldwide Streams