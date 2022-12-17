Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 17/12/2022

Rich Gang Returns With New Song 'Military' Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & D-ROK

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Making a momentous return, Birdman's Rich Gang-is officially back with its first new single in five years "Military" featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again & D-ROK today.

GRAMMY Award-nominated hip-hop legend and Cash Money Records Co-Founder and Co-C.E.O. Birdman reignites the collective he launched in 2022, reuniting multiplatinum Atlanta titans Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan together on "Military."

YoungBoy Never Broke Again appears with a head-turning and hypnotic cameo of his own over D-ROK's guitar-laden production. "Military" pops off with Rich Gang's signature magnetic melodies.

The last time we heard from Rich Gang was 2017's "Bit Bak" featuring Birdman & Young Thug. In 2014, Rich Gang served up the now-classic platinum smash "Lifestyle" featuring Young Thug, Rich Homie Quan, & Birdman.

That same year, the legendary collective also delivered a critically adored mixtape entitled Rich Gang: Tha Tour Part 1, which received widespread praise from Rolling Stone and Pitchfork who hailed it as "one of the finest mix-tapes of the year." Rich Gang's genesis can be traced back to the blockbuster 2013 compilation, Rich Gang.

It crashed the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 and bowed at #2 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart and Top Rap Albums Chart. Meanwhile, the single "Tapout" featuring Birdman, Lil Wayne, Mack Maine, Nicki Minaj & Future reached RIAA gold status.
The next era of Rich Gang begins now, with "Military."






