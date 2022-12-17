Topic & HRVY Unleash 'All Or Nothing'





At 23 years old, HRVY already fosters an incredibly mighty online following that spans the globe. He's surpassed one billion Spotify streams and has performed a string of sold-out headline shows in North America, the UK, Europe, Asia and Australia. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As 2022 draws to a close and a new year beckons, Topic and HRVY drop an uplifting anthem of epic proportions, "All Or Nothing." Topic blends HRVY's pitched down vocals with an indelible melody, underpinned by haunting guitar and keyboards. Together, the artists deliver a clarion call to live with purpose in the face of adversity. Topic co-wrote the track with frequent collaborator A7S and Dennis Lloyd ("Nevermind," " Never Go Back ").Topic says, "'All Or Nothing' is about the thoughts of doubt you can have in your mind in various types of situations in life. It ́s intended to motivate you to not give these thoughts any power and to quite literally go 'all or nothing!' The drop in the song resembles the relief you feel when you're brave enough to overcome your doubts. I am very happy that HRVY joined me on this song, because I feel his vocals and personality transport the message very well."HRVY adds, "I couldn't be more excited for this record to come out. I think Topic is an awesome artist, I love his production on the record and I'm honored to jump on a song with him." All Or Nothing " caps off a massive year for both artists. Topic pushed his career to new heights with his first-ever U.S. tour, a triumphant Tomorrowland Mainstage performance and a string of releases that included " Follow Me " with John Martin, "Saving Me" (feat. Sasha Alex Sloan) and "Solo Para Ti," a joint effort with Alvaro Soler.The German-Croatian producer recently collaborated with Swedish singer/songwriter A7S on "Kernkraft 400 (A Better Day)," which has amassed over 80 million streams to date. EDMNomad hailed the song as "another masterpiece." Fresh Freaks said, "A7S' powerful vocals...propel the song over Topic's brooding melodic techno production." Topic, ATB & A7S received a BRIT Award nomination for their 2021 hit "Your Love (9PM)," which has clocked over one billion combined global streams.In this interview, Festival Insider noted, "Topic has repeatedly proved excellence in melodic programming... beyond his ability to craft compelling melodic toplines and infectious pop-leaning beats, his dark and bouncing basslines are loveable dance floor fillers."One of the UK's finest pop talents, HRVY smashed open 2022 with his new EP Views From The 23rd Floor, which has since accumulated over 50 million combined streams. Featuring the hazy electro-pop banger "Talking To The Stars" and the superb "Golden Hour," the EP saw HRVY step into a more mature sound.With the follow-up track "I Wish I Could Hate You," HRVY's impressive trajectory continued. He also collaborated with GRAMMY®-nominated artist/producer Steve Aoki on the summer dance anthem "Save Me," which hit No. 1 on the Mediabase Dance Music chart.At 23 years old, HRVY already fosters an incredibly mighty online following that spans the globe. He's surpassed one billion Spotify streams and has performed a string of sold-out headline shows in North America, the UK, Europe, Asia and Australia.



