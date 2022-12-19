Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 19/12/2022

Drake Loses $1 Million FIFA World Cup Bet Over Argentina Win

Drake Loses $1 Million FIFA World Cup Bet Over Argentina Win

Hot Songs Around The World

Glimpse Of Us
Joji
192 entries in 18 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
366 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
258 entries in 16 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
261 entries in 18 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1067 entries in 27 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
809 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
919 entries in 24 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
323 entries in 16 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
145 entries in 23 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
261 entries in 25 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
176 entries in 11 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
396 entries in 23 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
315 entries in 19 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
192 entries in 10 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rapper and superstar Drake reportedly lost $1 million after placing a bet to see Argentina defeat France in the FIFA 2022 World Cup final. 
The game was tied 3-3 after 90 minutes. Argentina then went on to win the match by way of penalty kicks, however, with a final score of 4-2.

The issue was that Drake "bet in a market where extra time isn't counted and the result is determined based on the score after 90 minutes of play," according to Vulture. 
Had the wager paid off, the "God's Plan" singer would've walked away with $2.75 million - a win of $1.75 million.

Footage of Drake confirming his support for Argentina also appeared on social media, where one clip with a friend showed him saying "I'll take Argentina, he'll take France," while wearing Napoli gear. A video posted on Twitter the day before Argentina took on France, the winners of the 2018 World Cup, appeared to show Drake picking the Lionel Messi-led side.

By now, the Toronto-native rapper is likely used to losing bets in the sporting world, where some have even blamed game losses on the "Drake curse." As of recent, Drake has struck out on large amounts of cash after betting on other matches.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0100961 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0012068748474121 secs