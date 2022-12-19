Drake Loses $1 Million FIFA World Cup Bet Over Argentina Win



Rapper and superstar Drake reportedly lost $1 million after placing a bet to see Argentina defeat France in the FIFA 2022 World Cup final.The game was tied 3-3 after 90 minutes. Argentina then went on to win the match by way of penalty kicks, however, with a final score of 4-2.The issue was that Drake "bet in a market where extra time isn't counted and the result is determined based on the score after 90 minutes of play," according to Vulture.Had the wager paid off, the " God's Plan " singer would've walked away with $2.75 million - a win of $1.75 million.Footage of Drake confirming his support for Argentina also appeared on social media, where one clip with a friend showed him saying "I'll take Argentina, he'll take France," while wearing Napoli gear. A video posted on Twitter the day before Argentina took on France, the winners of the 2018 World Cup, appeared to show Drake picking the Lionel Messi-led side.By now, the Toronto-native rapper is likely used to losing bets in the sporting world, where some have even blamed game losses on the "Drake curse." As of recent, Drake has struck out on large amounts of cash after betting on other matches.




