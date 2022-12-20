Empire State Building Announces Special Holiday Music-To-Light Show And Lighting Ceremony With The Backstreet Boys





"The



The



"There's no place like New York City during the holidays and we are excited to once again partner with the



The annual holiday music-to-light show features thousands of LED lights atop the landmark tower, choreographed by world-renowned lighting designer Marc Brickman and his Tactical Manoeuvre team. Fans from outside the New York City area can watch the show live via the Earthcam on ESB's website, and a video of the entire show will be posted on the building's YouTube channel, with exclusive behind the scenes footage with the band at home, in the studio, and at the

The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Empire State Building (ESB), in partnership with iHeartMedia New York, announced today that it will premiere its annual holiday music-to-light spectacular set to music from the Backstreet Boys' new Christmas album, "A Very Backstreet Christmas." Once again, the light show will debut on Dec. 19 and run nightly through Dec. 25, timed to a 7 p.m. EST broadcast on iHeartRadio's Z100, 106.7 Lite FM, and 103.5 KTU."The Empire State Building holiday music-to-light show partnership with iHeartMedia is an annual tradition that spreads joy to New York City and throughout the world," said Anthony E. Malkin, Chairman, President, and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust. "This year's festive edition unites ESB and BSB fans worldwide for a one-of-a-kind celebration."The Backstreet Boys visited the Empire State Building to flip the switch in a lighting ceremony and participated in a private Q&A with fans on the iconic building's 80th floor to kick-off the music to light show that is synced to "Christmas in New York" and " Last Christmas " from BSB's new holiday album."There's no place like New York City during the holidays and we are excited to once again partner with the Empire State Building on this annual music-to-light-show tradition," said Tom Poleman, chief programming officer for iHeartMedia. "This year, the Backstreet Boys gave us the perfect songs to help everyone get in the holiday spirit. Their very first Christmas album 'A Very Backstreet Christmas' is fantastic, and we can't wait to share their music synced to the holiday lights of the Empire State Building with New York and the world."The annual holiday music-to-light show features thousands of LED lights atop the landmark tower, choreographed by world-renowned lighting designer Marc Brickman and his Tactical Manoeuvre team. Fans from outside the New York City area can watch the show live via the Earthcam on ESB's website, and a video of the entire show will be posted on the building's YouTube channel, with exclusive behind the scenes footage with the band at home, in the studio, and at the Empire State Building upon its Dec. 19 debut.The Empire State Building is adorned with over-the-top holiday decorations throughout its Observatory Experience that was recently named #1 attraction in the U.S. by Tripadvisor travelers.



