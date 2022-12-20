Little Big Town Releases Video For "Rich Man" Featuring Actor Charles Esten





GRAMMY, ACM, CMA, AMA and Emmy Award-winning group, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Little Big Town's latest music video for their song "Rich Man" is available everywhere now, after making its Facebook world premiere. Off their 10th studio album, Mr. Sun, "Rich Man" was written by LBT's Jimi Westbrook over the course of the last decade. The video features Charles Esten ("Outer Banks," "Nashville"), who plays the central role of a father in the emotionally poignant video.Produced and filmed by Running Bear Films in Nashville, TN, the video is a nostalgic film which pays homage to good men, hardworking people, and loving families everywhere. It tells the story of a young boy and his relationship with his father (Esten) over the course of time. Interwoven with a performance by Little Big Town, the video ends with a beautifully fitting twist: Westbrook himself playing the older grown-up version of the little boy."'Rich Man' has a special place in my heart, and I've been touched by the response it's gotten from the record and playing it on the road. We wanted the video to show the love of family, and love of a father. This song makes me think of my own dad, and I wanted to honor that as well as the heart I have for my son," says Westbrook. "Making this with Charles, the other actors, and of course Karen, Kimberly, and Phillip, was really a labor of love."Adds LBT's Karen Fairchild: "'Rich Man' tells the story of how the deep roots of family ground us and give us the space to flourish and become who we are meant to be. True wealth is the story of this song."GRAMMY, ACM, CMA, AMA and Emmy Award-winning group, Little Big Town - consisting of members Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, and Jimi Westbrook - first entered the music scene over 20 years ago with hit songs "Boondocks," "Bring It On Home," " Good As Gone " and the GRAMMY-nominated "Little White Church." The band's breakthrough albums Tornado and Pain Killer produced multiple #1 singles, including "Pontoon," "Tornado," and "Day Drinking," as well as the history-making, best-selling country single of the year (2015) "Girl Crush." 2017's The Breaker debuted at #1 on the Billboard Country Charts and Top 10 (No. 4) on the Billboard 200 to critical acclaim. The album features their GRAMMY-winning, multi-week #1 single, "Better Man," as well as the 2019 GRAMMY-nominated, "When Someone Stops Loving You." The band's self-produced ninth studio album Nightfall was released January 2020 and hit the top of the Billboard Country Charts. The record included critically acclaimed and GRAMMY-nominated "The Daughters," "Over Drinking" and "Wine, Beer, Whiskey" - the latter of which has reached almost 400 million global streams. In April 2022, they released their new single "Hell Yeah," which has amassed almost 88 million global streams to date. Little Big Town has earned more than 45 award show nominations and has taken home nearly 20 awards, including multiple GRAMMY, AMA, People's Choice, CMA and ACM Awards, in addition to an Emmy award. Their highly anticipated 10th studio album Mr. Sun was released on September 16 and debuted as the Top Country Album by a group in 2022.



