Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 20/12/2022

Nakhane Announces Third Studio Album "Bastard Jargon," Out Spring 2023

Nakhane Announces Third Studio Album "Bastard Jargon," Out Spring 2023

Hot Songs Around The World

All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1071 entries in 27 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
923 entries in 24 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
149 entries in 23 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
265 entries in 25 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
813 entries in 28 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
325 entries in 16 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
179 entries in 11 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
370 entries in 26 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
400 entries in 23 charts
Calm Down
Rema
262 entries in 16 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
318 entries in 19 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
196 entries in 10 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
297 entries in 20 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
279 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, South African multi-disciplinary artist and musician Nakhane (they/them) announces their third studio album Bastard Jargon, out in Spring 2023 via BMG. Alongside the announcement, they have shared the Leading Lines EP, a sampling of tracks from the upcoming album, including brand new song 'You've Got Me (Living Again)'.

Across Bastard Jargon, Nakhane glitters their music with poetic lyricism and poignant urgency as they invite the listener to revel in matters of sex, morality, politics, identity and familial heritage. A plethora of influences coats each of the tracks, borrowing sounds from pop, disco, funk, and electronica, as well as the vibrant sounds of their hometown. Being an artist that remains true to their artistry, the element of transparency Nakhane brings to all of their music allows for thought-provoking commentary that makes the listener think about and consider bold questions. The end result is a pounding, physical, hot-blooded third album.

Nakhane on Bastard Jargon: "It's an existential sex album. Almost every song on it has some kind of wink towards sex. It's not necessarily a seductive, come to me, bedroom eyes kind of sex - it's much more inquisitive, psychological sex. When I wrote You Will Not Die it was at the end of my relationship with Christianity, and then when I wrote Bastard Jargon I'd moved to London and I threw myself into just wanting to feel good."

Nakhane also shares new song 'You've Got Me (Living Again)' today as the latest taste of Bastard Jargon, a shimmering ode to the transformative power of love. Also featured on LeadingLines are acclaimed 2022 singles "Tell Me Your Politik" feat Moonchild Sanelly and Nile Rodgers, "Do You Well" featuring Perfume Genius and "My Ma Was Good" - all of which will also appear on Bastard Jargon and have received critical praise from NY Times, Billboard, Pitchfork, The FADER, Stereogum, Brooklyn Vegan, and more.

Nakhane's 2019 album You Will Not Die was deemed "unforgettable" (FADER), and was released to global acclaim. In a profile story, The New York Times said that You Will Not Die"ponders faith, pleasure, exile and belonging as they traverse hymns, neo-soul, South African pop and electronic dance music."  


Bastard Jargon tracklist:
1. The Caring
2. Tell Me Your Politik (feat. Moonchild Sanelly & Nile Rodgers)
3. The Conjecture
4. Hold Me Down
5. Hear Me Moan
6. Do You Well (feat. Perfume Genius)
7. My Ma Was Good
8. You've Got Me (Living Again)
9. Standing in Our Way
10. If You Were to Complain






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0106690 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013008117675781 secs