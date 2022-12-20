Nakhane Announces Third Studio Album "Bastard Jargon," Out Spring 2023





10. If You Were to Complain New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, South African multi-disciplinary artist and musician Nakhane (they/them) announces their third studio album Bastard Jargon, out in Spring 2023 via BMG. Alongside the announcement, they have shared the Leading Lines EP, a sampling of tracks from the upcoming album, including brand new song 'You've Got Me (Living Again)'.Across Bastard Jargon, Nakhane glitters their music with poetic lyricism and poignant urgency as they invite the listener to revel in matters of sex, morality, politics, identity and familial heritage. A plethora of influences coats each of the tracks, borrowing sounds from pop, disco, funk, and electronica, as well as the vibrant sounds of their hometown. Being an artist that remains true to their artistry, the element of transparency Nakhane brings to all of their music allows for thought-provoking commentary that makes the listener think about and consider bold questions. The end result is a pounding, physical, hot-blooded third album.Nakhane on Bastard Jargon: "It's an existential sex album. Almost every song on it has some kind of wink towards sex. It's not necessarily a seductive, come to me, bedroom eyes kind of sex - it's much more inquisitive, psychological sex. When I wrote You Will Not Die it was at the end of my relationship with Christianity, and then when I wrote Bastard Jargon I'd moved to London and I threw myself into just wanting to feel good."Nakhane also shares new song 'You've Got Me (Living Again)' today as the latest taste of Bastard Jargon, a shimmering ode to the transformative power of love. Also featured on LeadingLines are acclaimed 2022 singles "Tell Me Your Politik" feat Moonchild Sanelly and Nile Rodgers, "Do You Well" featuring Perfume Genius and "My Ma Was Good" - all of which will also appear on Bastard Jargon and have received critical praise from NY Times, Billboard, Pitchfork, The FADER, Stereogum, Brooklyn Vegan, and more.Nakhane's 2019 album You Will Not Die was deemed "unforgettable" (FADER), and was released to global acclaim. In a profile story, The New York Times said that You Will Not Die"ponders faith, pleasure, exile and belonging as they traverse hymns, neo-soul, South African pop and electronic dance music."Bastard Jargon tracklist:1. The Caring2. Tell Me Your Politik (feat. Moonchild Sanelly & Nile Rodgers)3. The Conjecture4. Hold Me Down5. Hear Me Moan6. Do You Well (feat. Perfume Genius)7. My Ma Was Good8. You've Got Me (Living Again)9. Standing in Our Way10. If You Were to Complain



