|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
|
Register or login with just your e-mail address
Nakhane Announces Third Studio Album "Bastard Jargon," Out Spring 2023
Hot Songs Around The World
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1071 entries in 27 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
923 entries in 24 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
149 entries in 23 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
265 entries in 25 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
813 entries in 28 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
325 entries in 16 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
179 entries in 11 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
370 entries in 26 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
400 entries in 23 charts
Calm Down
Rema
262 entries in 16 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
318 entries in 19 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
196 entries in 10 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
297 entries in 20 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
279 entries in 20 charts
Most read news of the week
Cecile McLorin Salvant Performs "Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying," From Grammy-Nominated Album 'Ghost Song,' Live From Jazz At Lincoln Center
New Found Glory Shares New Single 'Get Me Home'; New Acoustic Album 'Make The Most Of It' Out January 20, 2023
Music From The Motion Picture "Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody" To Be Released On December 16
Multi-Award Winning Singer/Songwriter, Bradd Marquis Readies His "The Music Of Sam Cook": A Change Is Gonna Come Tour (Starting January 20th)
Havanna Winter Drops New Rock Mix Of Latest Holiday Single "Daddy's Kissing Santa Claus!" Featuring Additional Production By Little Steven & Marc Ribler
Avatar: The Way Of Water Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Featuring Original Song "Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)"
Billie Eilish Live At The O2 (Extended Cut) Coming To Movie Theaters Worldwide Friday, January 27 For One Night Only