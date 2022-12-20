Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II And Warzone 2.0 Season 01 Reloaded Patch Notes



Fixed an issue that resulted in base AI Combatant difficulty being increased across DMZ that was only intended for a specific area. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Welcome to Season 01 Reloaded!We are thrilled to kick Season 01 Reloaded off with some fresh content in time for the holidays across Multiplayer, Co-op, WZ2, and DMZ! Included in these Patch Notes are various bug fixes and quality of life improvements across Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0. We remain committed to tracking and fixing live issues as quickly as we are able and will continue to update players on social channels as well as the Infinity Ward and Raven Trello boards.UPDATE | DECEMBER 19BUG FIXESFixed an issue where players were able to save Blueprints from Private Matches and Showcase.Fixed an issue that could affect Basilisk bullet spread when ADS.Fixed an issue with Gaz Operator skin (Grass Ops) not appearing as purchased once unlocked.Fixed an issue that caused lingering smoke to disappear while in ADS during active S.A.E..Fixed an issue which prevented Players from selecting a Blueprint after leaving a match early.Fixed an issue that caused Steam friends to appear as their SteamID64 rather than their intended nickname.Fixed an issue preventing Players from selecting the correct number of Battle Pass Tokens to purchase.WARZONE 2.0GAMEPLAYReduced the cost of Primary Loadout Weapons to $2500, down from $5000BUG FIXES Battle RoyaleFixed an issue that caused the Champion's Quest element negative effects to remain on screen after dropping them outside of playable boundaries.DMZFixed an issue that prevented Players from unequipping an insured Weapon if their Contraband inventory was full.RECENTLY IMPLEMENTEDBelow we've included a list of items that were recently addressed and communicated via Trello and Twitter.GameplayThe chance to encounter multiple circles in Battle Royale has been reduced to 15%, down from 33%.The Heavy Chopper has been disabled in Battle Royale while we investigate options to balance this vehicle for late game.Doubled the average number of Buy Stations per Battle Royale match.The Loadout Drop public event in Battle Royale will occur during the 2nd circle, one circle earlier than before.Bug FixesFixed an issue that caused Players to unintentionally lose a small amount of cash when equipping a Loadout.Fixed an issue that resulted in base AI Combatant difficulty being increased across DMZ that was only intended for a specific area.



