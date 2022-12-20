Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 20/12/2022

Summer Walker Debuts 'Santa Baby' Visual

Hot Songs Around The World

All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1071 entries in 27 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
923 entries in 24 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
149 entries in 23 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
265 entries in 25 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
813 entries in 28 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
325 entries in 16 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
179 entries in 11 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
370 entries in 26 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
400 entries in 23 charts
Calm Down
Rema
262 entries in 16 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
318 entries in 19 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
196 entries in 10 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
297 entries in 20 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
279 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy Award-nominated artist Summer Walker releases a festive new music video for "Santa Baby." The track was recently featured on the LVRN collective holiday album, Home For the Holidays Volume. 2, out now.

In the video, Summer Walker welcomes viewers into the studio. With a Christmas tree in the background, she delivers a dynamic rendition of the popular holiday staple originally written by Joan Javits and Philip Springer in 1953.

Contributing to a nearly seven-decade tradition, she adds to a long lineage of "Santa Baby" covers by everyone from Madonna and Taylor Swift to Ariana Grande and Gwen Stefani. As always, Summer adds her own soulful and spirited spin to this classic and makes it her own, so you can too.

LVRN's recent release of Home For the Holidays Volume. 2 has already garnered north of 3.9 million Spotify streams, with "Santa Baby" receiving over 935k streams alone. The 11-track project features LVRN's superstar roster, including Summer Walker, DVSN, 6lack, Baby Tate, and Alex Vaughn, among others.

In addition to plugs from The Source, HotNewHipHop, and The Lantern noted, "Home For the Holidays Volume. 2 will surely boost spirits this year, as LVRN offers its mix of original tracks and incredible covers of notorious Christmas songs."

In 2020, LVRN released the first volume of Home For The Holidays as a gentle reminder to enjoy the festive season and find comfort in holiday classics. Now in 2022, HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS VOL. 2 keeps the same message and features new additions to the LVRN roster, such as Alex Vaughn, DVSN, Baby Tate, and Ayanna. The project engages listeners with passionately performed R&B classics, and creative and invigorating hip-hop renditions fit for the holiday season.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0115840 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0018572807312012 secs