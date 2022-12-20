Mark Ronson & Madlib Create Original Tracks For The Coca-Cola Company





The campaign introduces an original EP made up of the sounds taken from the bottle-to-bottle recycling process, alongside a versatile sound library and engaging short film. Not only will fans be able to listen to these uniquely made tracks, but they'll also get the chance to re-mix the very same sound library used by the two musical legends into innovative compositions of their own through an interactive digital beat machine.



Creative masters

"Sampling is an artform which is constantly regenerating. The tiniest sound, whether from an old record or from the world around us, can inspire an entire piece of music. I learnt from my heroes, DJ Premier and Q-Tip, who all made incredible albums from sampling, and it's stayed an integral part of my work up until today," said GRAMMY-award winning producer and sampling master Mark Ronson.



A sound sample is to music as clear plastic is to recycling. The process of music sampling is ongoing; an old sound is used in a new track, which is flipped again into a newer track, and so on. When green plastic is recycled, it is usually turned into single-use items that do not get recycled again - so, it was time for a moment of clarity. Now Sprite, Fresca and Seagram's clear plastic bottles increase the likelihood of them being remade into new bottles.

"A great sample doesn't have to come from other music, it just has to make you move," said award winning pioneer producer and legendary artist, Madlib, also known as the "Loop Digga," "Quasimoto" and many other aliases.

"The thud of a plastic bottle going through a recycling facility is, in its own way, a piece of art, it has the ability to transform. Being able to take sounds from the recycling process that are so different from what I've used in the past, and flipping it into a whole new format, is a great example of the versatility of sound. Now any cat has the opportunity to make some dope sounds of their own."



To learn more, fans can look to critically acclaimed artist and female pioneer of rap, MC Lyte, who narrates a documentary-style short film that draws a clear connection between the heritage and spirit of music sampling and the closed loop recycling process.



The captivating film, filled with rich soundscapes, imaginative beats and riveting visuals, showcases the creative process behind "Recycled Records" including extensive sound recordings at recycling facilities nationwide and a fascinating glimpse into the studios of



"The Coca-Cola Company is thrilled to have teamed up with



