Wynonna Judd Announces Special Guests For 2023 'The Judds: The Final Tour'

Together, The Judds have 16 Gold, Platinum, and multi-Platinum albums and longform videos, led by 2x Platinum albums Why Not Me and The Judds Greatest Hits. Their stripped-back style revived the popularity of acoustic sounds in country music and opened up the genre for more traditional approaches. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country music icon, Wynonna Judd, recently announced that The Judds: The Final Tour, produced by Sandbox Live and Live Nation, will be continuing on in 2023 thanks to the overwhelming love and support of fans.The explosive 11-date first run of the arena tour saw generations of Judds fans singing along to the duo's most enduring and beloved hits. Wynonna has once again enlisted the talents of some of Nashville's brightest stars - joining her for the 2023 run include Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, and Tanya Tucker.Also, returning as a very special guest on all upcoming tour dates, is Country music powerhouse, Martina McBride."What I can think of to say is that I am looking so forward to being out on the road again, and that I am absolutely thrilled to have my friends joining me for this next tour," says Wynonna. "I'm so grateful to the fans that they want more and I'm anxious to be with everybody again."The Judds: The Final Tour 2023 Dates:January 26, 2023 Hershey, PA Giant Center *Ashley McBrydeJanuary 28, 2023 Bridgeport, CT Total Mortgage Arena *Ashley McBrydeJanuary 29, 2023 Worcester, MA DCU Arena *Ashley McBrydeFebruary 2, 2023 Tulsa, OK BOK Center *Kelsea BalleriniFebruary 3, 2023 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center *Kelsea BalleriniFebruary 4, 2023 St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena *Kelsea BalleriniFebruary 9, 2023 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha *Little Big TownFebruary 10, 2023 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena at THE MARK *Little Big TownFebruary 11, 2023 Dayton, OH Wright State University Nutter Center *Little Big TownFebruary 16, 2023 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena *Tanya TuckerFebruary 17, 2023 Fairfax, VA EagleBank Arena *Tanya TuckerFebruary 18, 2023 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum *Tanya TuckerFebruary 23, 2023 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena *Brandi CarlileFebruary 24, 2023 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena *Brandi CarlileFebruary 25, 2023 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood *Brandi Carlile Wynonna and Naomi Judd brought a fresh acoustic sound to country music, with unmistakable harmonies surrounding Wynonna's powerful lead vocals and Naomi's unshakeable creative drive.The Judds are often celebrated for a rarely-interrupted stretch of 14 No. 1 hits when every single of theirs released by RCA landed in the Billboard Top 10; and a career that defined what it means to be individualists in the music business. The Judds dominated touring in the 80s with 20 Top 10 hits, have sold more than 20 million albums and blazed a trail for duos and women who have followed them.Together, The Judds have 16 Gold, Platinum, and multi-Platinum albums and longform videos, led by 2x Platinum albums Why Not Me and The Judds Greatest Hits. Their stripped-back style revived the popularity of acoustic sounds in country music and opened up the genre for more traditional approaches.



