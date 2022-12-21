Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 21/12/2022

Graceland To Unveil New Exhibition About The Making Of Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis' Film

Graceland To Unveil New Exhibition About The Making Of Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis' Film

Hot Songs Around The World

I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
371 entries in 26 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
150 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
814 entries in 28 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
266 entries in 25 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
180 entries in 11 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1072 entries in 27 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
401 entries in 23 charts
Calm Down
Rema
262 entries in 16 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
318 entries in 19 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
325 entries in 16 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
924 entries in 24 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
196 entries in 10 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
297 entries in 20 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
280 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Graceland will unveil a new exhibition titled "The Making of ELVIS" to celebrate the movie's worldwide success. It will be unveiled on Elvis' birthday, January 8th, 2023, at Elvis Presley's Memphis and remain in place until September 4th. The exhibition, done in partnership with Warner Bros., National Film and Sound Archives of Australia, and Baz Luhrmann, will look at the beginning of the creative process for the celebrated film and follow it through its journey to the big screen, taking the story from paper to film. Alton Mason (Little Richard) from the film will be joining in the opening.

Highlights of the exhibition will include behind-the-scenes videos of the making of the film, including videos shot while researching Memphis and Tupelo, the sets build in Australia, and rehearsals, plus handwritten notes, drafts of scripts, storyboards, and more. Props from the film, set pieces, and costumes and accessories worn by Austin Butler (Elvis), Tom Hanks (Colonel Tom Parker), Olivia DeJonge (Priscilla) and other actors will also be on display, plus a look at the worldwide media frenzy surrounding the film.

In honor of the exhibition, Graceland will begin offering new, limited-time ELVIS Movie Ultimate VIP (UVIP) Tours starting January 9 through the end of February, with additional dates to be announced in the future. ELVIS Movie UVIP Tour guests will enjoy a special tour experience of Elvis Presley's Memphis and Graceland Mansion with a private tour guide that will feature insight into the extensive research done by Baz Luhrmann while at Graceland, along with the stories of the real-life artifacts replicated in the movie. For more information on ELVIS Movie UVIP Tours visit https://www.graceland.com/elvis-movie.

Fans attending Elvis' Birthday Celebration will have the opportunity to be among the first to see the new exhibition as part of a First-Access Elvis Movie Exhibition Package offering on January 7th. The package includes first-access to see the exhibit, an ELVIS Movie UVIP Tour, private ELVIS movie screening at the Guest House Theater, photos ops, dinner and more. For more information on the first-access package, visit https://www.graceland.com/movie-exhibition-package.
Alton Mason from the cast will also participate in the January 8th birthday proclamation on the front lawn of the mansion at 8:30 a.m.

Director-producer-cowriter Baz Luhrmann takes us on the moving journey of a rebel and an icon as America's cultural landscape evolved over more than 30 years. Starring Austin Butler, ELVIS celebrates the extraordinary life of a trailblazing artist, the loves and poignant losses he faced as a man and the timeless music and groundbreaking performances he gave the world. The film explores how Presley's unprecedented rise to fame was sparked by larger-than-life manager Colonel Tom Parker, portrayed by Oscar winner Tom Hanks, whose shortcomings were also primarily responsible for the singer's tragic demise. The film also stars award-winning theater actress Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, Olivia DeJonge, Luke Bracey, Natasha Bassett, David Wenham, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Xavier Samuel, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Dacre Montgomery and more. To play additional iconic musical artists in the film, Luhrmann cast singer/songwriter Yola as Sister Rosetta Tharpe, model Alton Mason as Little Richard, Austin, Texas native Gary Clark Jr. as Arthur Crudup, and artist Shonka Dukureh as Willie Mae "Big Mama" Thornton.

Oscar nominee Luhrmann directed from a screenplay by Baz Luhrmann & Sam Bromell and Baz Luhrmann & Craig Pearce and Jeremy Doner, story by Baz Luhrmann and Jeremy Doner. The film's producers are Luhrmann, Oscar winner Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss. Toby Emmerich, Courtenay Valenti and Kevin McCormick executive produced. The director's behind-the-scenes creative team includes director of photography Mandy Walker, Oscar-winning production designer and costume designer Catherine Martin, production designer Karen Murphy, editors Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond, Oscar-nominated visual effects supervisor Thomas Wood, music supervisor Anton Monsted and composer/executive music producer Elliott Wheeler. Principal photography on ELVIS took place in Queensland, Australia with the support of the Queensland Government, Screen Queensland and the Australian Government's Producer Offset program.
A Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation, A Bazmark Production, A Jackal Group Production, A Baz Luhrmann Film, ELVIS is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0108280 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0011157989501953 secs