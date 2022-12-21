|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
|
Register or login with just your e-mail address
DJ Snake Links With Wade & Nooran Sisters For India-Inspired Viral Sensation "Guddi Riddim"
|
Hot Songs Around The World
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
371 entries in 26 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
150 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
814 entries in 28 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
266 entries in 25 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
180 entries in 11 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1072 entries in 27 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
401 entries in 23 charts
Calm Down
Rema
262 entries in 16 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
318 entries in 19 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
325 entries in 16 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
924 entries in 24 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
196 entries in 10 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
297 entries in 20 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
280 entries in 20 charts
Most read news of the week
New Found Glory Shares New Single 'Get Me Home'; New Acoustic Album 'Make The Most Of It' Out January 20, 2023
Cecile McLorin Salvant Performs "Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying," From Grammy-Nominated Album 'Ghost Song,' Live From Jazz At Lincoln Center
Music From The Motion Picture "Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody" To Be Released On December 16
Multi-Award Winning Singer/Songwriter, Bradd Marquis Readies His "The Music Of Sam Cook": A Change Is Gonna Come Tour (Starting January 20th)
Billie Eilish Live At The O2 (Extended Cut) Coming To Movie Theaters Worldwide Friday, January 27 For One Night Only
Avatar: The Way Of Water Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Featuring Original Song "Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)"
Iconic Musician And Activist Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye Named 2022 Recipient Of The Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award