Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 21/12/2022

Jermaine Dupri Makes A Guest Appearance On Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All Special

Jermaine Dupri Makes A Guest Appearance On Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All Special

Hot Songs Around The World

Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
265 entries in 25 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
179 entries in 11 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
813 entries in 28 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
370 entries in 26 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1071 entries in 27 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
149 entries in 23 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
400 entries in 23 charts
Calm Down
Rema
262 entries in 16 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
325 entries in 16 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
318 entries in 19 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
923 entries in 24 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
196 entries in 10 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
297 entries in 20 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
279 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy Award-winning songwriter, superproducer, visionary, and CEO of So So Def Jermaine Dupri makes a guest appearance on CBS's MARIAH CAREY: MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL!, a new two-hour primetime concert special from the Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey.

The special will broadcast on Tuesday, Dec. 20 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Filmed in New York City at The World's Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden, the concert special will feature the singer-songwriter performing a repertoire of her festive holiday hits, including the chart-topping massive perennial favorite "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

Additional special guest appearances include Drew Barrymore, Billy Porter, Slick Rick, and the Radio City Rockettes.

This past September, RIAA announced The Emancipation Of Mimi is now certified 7x Platinum, and its smash single "We Belong Together," written and produced by Carey and Dupri, is 6x Platinum.

MARIAH CAREY: MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL! is a co-production of Sony Music Entertainment and Supply & Demand. Mariah Carey, Joseph Kahn, Charleen Manca and Nicola Doring are executive producers. Sony Music Entertainment is distributing the special.

Rather than impacting only one lane, Jermaine Dupri has changed the course of R&B, hip-hop, and pop throughout an illustrious career earmarked by some of the most recognizable hits of all time. The GRAMMY® Award-winning iconic songwriter, producer, rapper, artist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist has powered game-changing and chart-breaking smashes such as Mariah Carey's 6x-platinum "We Belong Together," Usher's 3x-platinum "Nice & Slow," Xscape's platinum "Just Kickin' It," his own "Money Ain't A Thang" [feat. JAY-Z], and countless others.

"We Belong Together" not only toppled the Billboard Hot 100 for the year, but it also emerged as "the song of the decade" and "fifteenth most popular song of all-time," according to Billboard.

It took home "Best R&B Song" and "Best Female R&B Vocal Performance" at the 2006 GRAMMY® Awards. At the helm of So So Def Recordings as Founder, he has built a catalog of classic albums, including albums including Da Brat, the first solo female rapper to go platinum, debut and historic Funkdafied; Bow Wow's double-platinum Beware of Dog; Jagged Edge's double-platinum J.E. Heartbreak; Anthony Hamilton's platinum Comin' From Where I'm From; and more.

Simultaneously, he has launched JD's Vegan as a mega-popular plant-based ice cream alternative available in major retailers such as Walmart. Plus, he notably stands out as the second rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame® following JAY-Z. Meanwhile, the GRAMMY Museum paid homage to JD and So So Def with a dedicated exhibit entitled Jermaine Dupri & So So Def, 25 Years Of Elevating Culture.
He has also appeared on-screen in the Aretha Franklin movie Respect, Hip-Hop Family Christmas, and Step Up. Speaking to his presence, Variety attested, "What isn't recognized enough is his undeniable influence on the current cultural climate." However, he never stops setting the pace for the entire game to follow.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0099800 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0015261173248291 secs