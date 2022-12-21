Andrew Salgado's "Learning How To Forget" Tracking At #1 RMR





Andrew's music continues to reach listeners around the globe thanks to independent radio and show hosts everywhere. To learn more about Andrew Salgado - MUSIC (andrewsalgado.net) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Learning How to Forget", on Andrew Salgado's 86 Vol 2 - Autumn Dawn album, is currently reporting at #1 on Roots Music Report's Top 50 Hot Country Song charts plus Andrew's album has moved up to #3 on RMR's Top 50 Hot Country Album chart - while at the same time the singer/songwriter continues rising on Music Row's Country Breakout charts. Bill Wence Promotions (Nashville) shares, "We really enjoy working with Andrew. We open the door to radio interviews and they always ask him back. He's not only an experienced and tremendous vocal talent but a real down to earth individual on the radio."Most recently Andrew was the guest of KFAV 99.9 FM in Warrenton, Missouri. Radio show host Mike Thomas welcomed Andrew back for a return on air performance for the station's listeners and surprised Andrew. Mr. Thomas announced that Andrew's interview and album had been chosen to be featured that day on their Country Star lunchtime show! Mike Thomas of KFAV remarks, "Andrew is a dynamic talent whose passion comes through on every note and word. You don't listen to Andrew you live the song with him."Andrew's music continues to reach listeners around the globe thanks to independent radio and show hosts everywhere. To learn more about Andrew Salgado - MUSIC (andrewsalgado.net)



