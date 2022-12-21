Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 21/12/2022

Andrew Salgado's "Learning How To Forget" Tracking At #1 RMR

Andrew Salgado's "Learning How To Forget" Tracking At #1 RMR

Hot Songs Around The World

I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
371 entries in 26 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
150 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
814 entries in 28 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
266 entries in 25 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
180 entries in 11 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1072 entries in 27 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
401 entries in 23 charts
Calm Down
Rema
262 entries in 16 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
318 entries in 19 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
325 entries in 16 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
924 entries in 24 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
196 entries in 10 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
297 entries in 20 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
280 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Learning How to Forget", on Andrew Salgado's 86 Vol 2 - Autumn Dawn album, is currently reporting at #1 on Roots Music Report's Top 50 Hot Country Song charts plus Andrew's album has moved up to #3 on RMR's Top 50 Hot Country Album chart - while at the same time the singer/songwriter continues rising on Music Row's Country Breakout charts. Bill Wence Promotions (Nashville) shares, "We really enjoy working with Andrew. We open the door to radio interviews and they always ask him back. He's not only an experienced and tremendous vocal talent but a real down to earth individual on the radio."

Most recently Andrew was the guest of KFAV 99.9 FM in Warrenton, Missouri. Radio show host Mike Thomas welcomed Andrew back for a return on air performance for the station's listeners and surprised Andrew. Mr. Thomas announced that Andrew's interview and album had been chosen to be featured that day on their Country Star lunchtime show! Mike Thomas of KFAV remarks, "Andrew is a dynamic talent whose passion comes through on every note and word. You don't listen to Andrew you live the song with him."

Andrew's music continues to reach listeners around the globe thanks to independent radio and show hosts everywhere. To learn more about Andrew Salgado - MUSIC (andrewsalgado.net)






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0119340 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0017950534820557 secs