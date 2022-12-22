Tanya Tucker To Close Out 134th Rose Parade As A Part Of The Grand Finale





With its theme, "Turning the Corner," the 2023 Rose New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Pasadena Tournament of Roses joins The Mansion Entertainment Group in announcing the highly anticipated Grand Finale of the 134th Rose Parade presented by Honda on Monday, January 2, 2023. As the two-hour mark approaches and the final float begins its trip down Colorado Blvd., two-time GRAMMY winner Tanya Tucker will delight audiences with a performance of her current single, "Ready as I'll Never Be."In true Tanya style, she'll be arriving at The Mansion Entertainment Group float on a Black Friesian horse! She will then be joined by the Pasadena First AME Praise Team choir for the performance of the song, which was produced by Shooter Jennings. Featured on her forthcoming album and in her new documentary film "The Return of Tanya Tucker - Featuring Brandi Carlile," the song has garnered Oscar buzz for the 2023 Academy Awards®. Following this unforgettable performance, Tucker will ride down the 5.5-mile parade route.A defining voice of music for more than 50 years and a modern-day legend, Tanya continues to inspire artists today. Tanya had her first country hit, the classic "Delta Dawn," at the age of 13 in 1972. Since that auspicious beginning, she has become one of the most admired and influential artists in music history, amassing 23 Top 40 albums and a stellar string of 56 Top 40 singles, 10 of which reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard country charts. In December 2022, Tanya made her acting debut in a lead role in Paramount's "A Nashville Country Christmas," starring alongside Academy Award® winner Keith Carradine. In 2023, Tanya will release a new album with all-new music co-produced by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings.The Grand Finale is presented by The Mansion Entertainment Group, which encompasses a well-defined brand of global entertainment production entities including the internationally award-winning Mansion Animation, Mansion Sound, Mansion Film & Television and Mansion Studios. As the presenting sponsor of the Grand Finale, their historic family entertainment venue, The Mansion Theatre For The Performing Arts in Branson, Missouri, will be showcased on an unforgettable floral float. From the soaring circular ceiling and magnificent regal staircase in the grand lobby to the three iconic horses welcoming you to the venue, the theatre is celebrating its 30th iconic anniversary in 2023.With its theme, "Turning the Corner," the 2023 Rose Parade celebrates turning a corner. Whether that corner is actual - like the one at the famous turn, signaling the parade's start, or figurative like the unlimited potential that each new year brings - we all enjoy the opportunity of a fresh start. Turning a corner means rising above - alone, or with family, friends and community - it means realizing dreams and pursuing possibility. This year, as we turn the corner together, we share in the hope, beauty and joy of what 2023 will bring.



