Badshah Released His Collaboration With Karan Aujla Called "Players" From His Latest EP 3:00 AM Session

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With the year drawing to a close, superstar Badshah is taking every opportunity to entertain his fans. In addition to announcing his very first "Paagal" India Tour starting off in Mumbai on the 24th of December 22, he is now back with the highly awaited 3 AM Sessions EP - A Self Care Playlist with some exciting features part of it. 

His most anticipated track from the EP - "Players" - Badshah teams up with one of the most popular and exciting young talents on the scene - Karan Aujla. It is the first time both of them have collaborated on a song, making it one of the most anticipated songs of the year. 

Players include compositions and beats that are sure to keep you moving. Fans are going to love Badshah's ethnic beats and cultural touch in the audio and video of this song. The music video was shot by Rupan Bal in Los Angeles, capturing both stars in their most authentic avatars and personalities. This music video is incredible in every aspect from the locations, the VFX, the dancers, and the overall vibe this song conveys for it to be a blockbuster collaboration one cannot miss. It looks like fans are in for a musical treat this holiday season with Badshah.






