Hurray For The Riff Raff Releases New Version Of 'Life On Earth' Title Track Featuring Preservation Hall Jazz Band





Segarra describes the track from their critically acclaimed 2022 album LIFE ON EARTH as, "A psalm to all earthly beings. A letter regarding the suffering of humankind which effects all on this planet."



The New York Times'



The album also received tremendous critical praise and was on the best of 2022 lists for many outlets, including NPR, Mojo, Rolling Stone, Top40-Charts, Uncut, and Brooklyn Vegan.

Hurray for the



HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF ON TOUR WITH FIRST AID KIT:

May 15 Fox Theater Oakland, CA

May 16 Hollywood Palladium Hollywood, CA

May 17 The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ

May 19 Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO

May 20 The Union Salt Lake City, UT

May 22 Keller Auditorium Portland, OR

May 23 Malkin Bowl Vancouver, BC

May 24 Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A new version of the song "LIFE ON EARTH" by Hurray for the Riff Raff, aka Alynda Segarra, is out today. The track features Segarra's friends and fellow New Orleans musicians, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and was recorded live in Esplanade Studios.Segarra describes the track from their critically acclaimed 2022 album LIFE ON EARTH as, "A psalm to all earthly beings. A letter regarding the suffering of humankind which effects all on this planet."The New York Times' Lindsay Zoladz named "Life on Earth" to the number one spot on her best songs of the year list, saying: "Alynda Segarra takes the long view on this elegiac, piano-driven hymn … As it progresses at its own unhurried tempo, the song, remarkably, seems to slow down time, or at least zoom out until it becomes something geological rather than selfishly human-centric. The thick haze of climate grief certainly hangs over the track but its lingering effect is one of generosity and spaciousness, inspiring a fresh appreciation for the interconnectedness of all things."The album also received tremendous critical praise and was on the best of 2022 lists for many outlets, including NPR, Mojo, Rolling Stone, Top40-Charts, Uncut, and Brooklyn Vegan.Hurray for the Riff Raff tours North America with First Aid Kit this spring, beginning May 15 in Oakland, California.HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF ON TOUR WITH FIRST AID KIT:May 15 Fox Theater Oakland, CAMay 16 Hollywood Palladium Hollywood, CAMay 17 The Van Buren Phoenix, AZMay 19 Fillmore Auditorium Denver, COMay 20 The Union Salt Lake City, UTMay 22 Keller Auditorium Portland, ORMay 23 Malkin Bowl Vancouver, BCMay 24 Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA



