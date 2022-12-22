Nonesuch For The Holidays Playlist







New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 'Tis the season to be jolly with holiday songs! To add our merry to the mix, we've updated Nonesuch for the Holidays, our playlist of holiday tunes both classic and soon-to-be-so from Rachael & Vilray, Joachim Cooder, Mountain Man, The Staves, Rostam, Chris Thile, Joni Mitchell, Emmylou Harris, Kate & Anna McGarrigle, Julia Bullock, John Adams, Boston Camerata, and, of course, George Balanchine's The Nutcracker.



