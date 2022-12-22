Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 22/12/2022

Nonesuch For The Holidays Playlist

Nonesuch For The Holidays Playlist

Hot Songs Around The World

I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
371 entries in 26 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
150 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
814 entries in 28 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
266 entries in 25 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
180 entries in 11 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1072 entries in 27 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
401 entries in 23 charts
Calm Down
Rema
262 entries in 16 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
318 entries in 19 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
325 entries in 16 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
924 entries in 24 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
196 entries in 10 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
297 entries in 20 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
280 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 'Tis the season to be jolly with holiday songs! To add our merry to the mix, we've updated Nonesuch for the Holidays, our playlist of holiday tunes both classic and soon-to-be-so from Rachael & Vilray, Joachim Cooder, Mountain Man, The Staves, Rostam, Chris Thile, Joni Mitchell, Emmylou Harris, Kate & Anna McGarrigle, Julia Bullock, John Adams, Boston Camerata, and, of course, George Balanchine's The Nutcracker.







Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0097420 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0012228488922119 secs