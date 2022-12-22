Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Celebrate A Decade Of Protocol Recordings Hits With Their 25-Track Exclusive Collector's Vinyl Box

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Protocol Recordings is turning 10 this year, and true to form, Nicky Romero and the crew are celebrating a decade of the label throughout the entire 2022. This time it's in the form of limited edition vinyl boxes featuring 25 of Protocol's biggest hits since its inception. Spread across 3 vinyl records, Protocol fans will be treated to some ultimate nostalgia with tracks like "Like Home," "Iron," "Legacy," and "Lighthouse," "Howl At The Moon", to name only a few. Many are from Nicky himself collaborating with NERVO, Calvin Harris, Krewella, David Guetta, and W&W, as well as much-loved artists, including Tritonal, Florian Picasso, Raiden, Stadiumx, Marc Benjamin, Timmo Hendrix, Tommy Trash, Wax Motif, and many more.

There are 500 boxes in total, each with its own unique serial number, and the first 150 to be sold are signed by label boss Nicky Romero for an extra special touch. What's worth to mention, all the tracks have been pressed on the vinyl for the very first time, and there is a download card and more perks included for all digital tracks inside of each package, such as hardcover book with unique artist quotes, photos and background stories of all 25 records. Protocol is also running a contest to win one of the vinyl boxes, though you shouldn't hesitate to snag your own before they're gone forever.

See below for the full list of tracks within the exclusive vinyl box:

Vinyl #1:
A1 - Nicky Romero & NERVO - Like Home
A2 - Nicky Romero & Calvin Harris - Iron
A3 - Nicky Romero vs. Krewella - Legacy
A4 - Tritonal & Paris Blohm ft. Sterling Fox - Colors
B1 - Stadiumx & Taylr Renee - Howl At The Moon
B2 - Nicky Romero & Vicetone - Let Me Feel (ft. When We Are Wild)
B3 - Tommy Trash & Wax Motif - Hex
B4 - Blinders - Sirene

Vinyl #2:
A1 - Deniz Koyu & Don Palm - Lift
A2 - Nicky Romero vs. Volt & State - Warriors
A3 - Nicky Romero - Lighthouse
A4 - Volt & State - Sandcastles
B1 - Nicky Romero & Nile Rodgers - Future Funk
B2 - Nicky Romero - Ready 2 Rumble
B3 - Florian Picasso & Raiden - Hanabi
B4 - Nicky Romero & Teamworx - Champion Sound
B5 - Thomas Gold & Kosling - Wildest Dream (ft. Matthew Steeper)

Vinyl #3:
A1 - Nicky Romero & Deniz Koyu - Paradise (ft. Walk off the Earth)
A2 - Nicky Romero & Stadiumx ft. Sam Martin - Love You Forever
A3 - W&W vs. Nicky Romero - Ups & Downs
A4 - Marc Benjamin & Timmo Hendriks - Be Alright
B1 - Nicky Romero & David Guetta - Ring The Alarm
B2 - Nicky Romero, Mike Williams & Amba Shepherd - Dynamite
B3 - Tim van Werd - Same Three Words
B4 - Nicky Romero & GATTÜSO x Jared Lee - Afterglow






