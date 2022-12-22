Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 22/12/2022

Susan Boyle Returns With Surprise ABBA Cover

Susan Boyle Returns With Surprise ABBA Cover

Hot Songs Around The World

I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
371 entries in 26 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
150 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
814 entries in 28 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
266 entries in 25 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
180 entries in 11 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1072 entries in 27 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
401 entries in 23 charts
Calm Down
Rema
262 entries in 16 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
318 entries in 19 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
325 entries in 16 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
924 entries in 24 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
196 entries in 10 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
297 entries in 20 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
280 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Susan Boyle has returned to the spotlight with a performance of an ABBA classic, 'Thank You For The Music'. It was part of Scottish soap River City's 20th Anniversary special, which airs on the BBC, and Boyle has recently admitted is one of her favourite shows, and she has watched almost every single episode since it launched. Susan performed in the shows iconic boozer 'The Tall Ship', with an audience of cast members cheering her on.

Chatting about her time on the show, in which she also made a brief cameo appearance earlier this year, said: "I had a brilliant time filming River City. All the cast and crew were so kind and welcoming, it was a great atmosphere. I'm a huge fan of the show and always watch it, so to be a part of it and on set was fantastic."

Susan last released music in 2019, with an album titled 'Ten', celebrating 10 years of her time in the music business. It reached number 5 on the Official UK Charts.

In 2009, she came runner up to Diversity on Britains Got Talent. Since the show, she has become a star in her own right, selling over 25 million records. Her debut album, 'I Dreamed A Dream', has sold over 10 million copies worldwide, making it the best selling album of 2009 internationally.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0104339 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0011532306671143 secs