Susan Boyle Returns With Surprise ABBA Cover

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Susan Boyle has returned to the spotlight with a performance of an ABBA classic, 'Thank You For The Music'. It was part of Scottish soap River City's 20th Anniversary special, which airs on the BBC, and Boyle has recently admitted is one of her favourite shows, and she has watched almost every single episode since it launched. Susan performed in the shows iconic boozer 'The Tall Ship', with an audience of cast members cheering her on.



Chatting about her time on the show, in which she also made a brief cameo appearance earlier this year, said: "I had a brilliant time filming River City. All the cast and crew were so kind and welcoming, it was a great atmosphere. I'm a huge fan of the show and always watch it, so to be a part of it and on set was fantastic."



Susan last released music in 2019, with an album titled 'Ten', celebrating 10 years of her time in the music business. It reached number 5 on the Official UK Charts.



In 2009, she came runner up to Diversity on Britains Got Talent. Since the show, she has become a star in her own right, selling over 25 million records. Her debut album, 'I Dreamed A Dream', has sold over 10 million copies worldwide, making it the best selling album of 2009 internationally.



