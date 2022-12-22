Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Jazz 22/12/2022

Etta D'Elia And Her Jazz Band Bring Buona Sera Signorina To The Courtyard This February

Etta D'Elia And Her Jazz Band Bring Buona Sera Signorina To The Courtyard This February

Hot Songs Around The World

I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
371 entries in 26 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
150 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
814 entries in 28 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
266 entries in 25 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
180 entries in 11 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1072 entries in 27 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
401 entries in 23 charts
Calm Down
Rema
262 entries in 16 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
318 entries in 19 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
325 entries in 16 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
924 entries in 24 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
196 entries in 10 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
297 entries in 20 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
280 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Etta D'Elia presents Buona Sera Signorina, a humorous melange of Italian music and jazz with Etta D'Elia and her jazz band at The Courtyard, State Theatre Centre of WA, 3 & 4 February 2023.

In a humorous melange of Italian music and jazz, Italian-born vocalist Etta D'Elia and her jazz band lead you through a night of Italian music, culture, and good times under the stars in the courtyard at The State Theatre Centre of WA on Friday 3 and Saturday 4 February 2023.

"This is a show where I explain a lot of curiosities about Italian culture through our songs," Etta says; promising a Guided Tour of lesser-known musical treasures (Mina, Lucio Dalla, Paolo Conte) as well as revisiting universally-loved songs by Dean Martin, Louis Prima, Ennio Morricone, Domenico Modugno and more.

In this entertaining, interactive show audiences will learn a traditional Italian dance, get a lesson in the fine art of Italian hand gestures and exactly what they mean, delivered in Etta's signature comedic style.

Fresh from her sell-out debut at the Ellington Jazz Club, this witty Signorina will bring a slice of a Roman Holiday to FRINGE WORLD 2023.

Park your Vespas outside the Courtyard of the State Theatre Centre, and relive once again La Dolce Vita...You'll walk in a dream but know you're not dreaming...signore!

An accomplished jazz vocalist with a unique talent for song interpretation Etta D'Elia has made an indelible impression in Perth in the decade since she moved here from her native Italy.

By the age of six, Etta was taking piano lessons, a dedication to a craft that was complemented by her enrolment at The Conservatorio to learn Voice followed by a Master's Degree in Music Education.

Etta was honoured to sing twice at the Vatican in Rome, both times broadcast live on RAI1 Television.

Etta has pursued jazz performances all around WA in venues such as The Crown, Pan Pacific, Ritz Carlton, The Ellington Jazz Club, Duke Of George, The Volstead Lounge, and more. In 2014, Etta was a soloist at Perth Concert Hall and in 2018 she performed live on Channel 7's Telethon.

Dates & Times: Friday 3 February & Saturday 4 February at 9.15pm
Duration: 1 Hour
Ticket prices: $30.00, Group (6+) $27.50






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0093400 secs // 4 () queries in 0.00094413757324219 secs