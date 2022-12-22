Bush/ Marshall/ Meyer To Take The WYO Stage For One Night Only



On a Bowling Green, Kentucky cattle farm in the post-war 1950s, Sam Bush grew up an only son, and with four sisters. His love of music came immediately, encouraged by his parents' record collection and, particularly, by his father Charlie, a fiddler, who organized local jams. Charlie envisioned his son someday a staff fiddler at the Grand Ole Opry, but a clear day's signal from Nashville brought to Bush's television screen a tow-headed boy named Ricky Skaggs playing mandolin with Flatt and Scruggs, and an epiphany for Bush. At 11, he purchased his first mandolin.



As a teen fiddler, Bush was a three-time national champion in the junior division of the



After graduating high school, Bush played guitar in Bluegrass Alliance, then began playing mandolin after recruiting guitarist Tony Rice to the fold. Following a fallout in 1971, Bush and his Alliance mates- Walker, Courtney Johnson, and Curtis Burch- formed the New Grass Revival, issuing the band's debut, New Grass Revival. Walker left soon after, replaced temporarily by



Shunned by some traditionalists, New Grass Revival played bluegrass fests slotted in late-night sets for the "long-hairs and hippies." Quickly becoming a favorite of rock audiences, they garnered the attention of Leon Russell, one of the era's most popular artists. Russell hired New Grass as his supporting act on a massive tour in 1973 that put the band nightly in front of tens of thousands.



A three-record contract with Capitol Records and a conscious turn to the country market took the Revival to new commercial heights. Bush survived a life-threatening bout with cancer, and returned to the group that'd become more popular than ever. They released chart-climbing singles, made videos, earned Grammy nominations, and, at their zenith, called it quits.



Bush worked the next five years with Emmylou Harris' Nash Ramblers, then a stint with Lyle Lovett. He took home three-straight IBMA Mandolin Player of the Year awards, 1990-92, (and a fourth in 2007). In 1995, he reunited with New Grass Revival banjoist Béla Fleck (who joined the band in 1981), now a burgeoning superstar, and toured with the Flecktones, reigniting his penchant for improvisation. Then, finally, after a quarter-century of making music with New Grass Revival and collaborating with other bands, Sam Bush went solo.



He's released seven albums and a live DVD over the past two decades.



Mike Marshall made his Carnegie Hall debut at the age of 20 with jazz violin legend Stéphane Grappelli as a member of the



Mike has been at the forefront of New Acoustic music for over 40 years, having been the founding member of many groups including the Montreux Band, Psychograss, Choro Famoso, and The Anger Marshall Band. He is indeed a living compendium of musical styles and has the ability to seamlessly blend his American roots background with a deep understanding of European classical music, Brazilian choro, and other world music. Mike is a fluid Jazz improviser and a master on mandolin, guitar, mandocello, and violin.



Between 1999 and 2003, Mike collaborated with Joshua Bell, Edgar Meyer, Béla Fleck, and Sam Bush on two separate projects. These groups toured the U.S.A. extensively and performed at the Aspen



Currently, Mike is touring with German mandolin virtuoso Caterina Lichtenberg. The two have released two CDs on the Adventure



In demand as both a performer and a composer, Edgar Meyer has formed a role in the music world unlike any other. Hailed by The New Yorker as "...the most remarkable virtuoso in the relatively un-chronicled history of his instrument", Mr. Meyer's unparalleled technique and musicianship in combination with his gift for composition have brought him to the fore, where he is appreciated by a vast, varied audience. His uniqueness in the field was recognized by a MacArthur Award in 2002.



As a solo classical bassist, Mr. Meyer can be heard on a concerto album with the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra conducted by Hugh Wolff featuring Bottesini's Gran Duo with Joshua Bell, Meyer's own



As a composer, Mr. Meyer has carved out a remarkable and unique niche in the musical world. His most recent work, "New Piece for Orchestra," was premiered and commissioned by the Nashville Symphony and the Aspen



Collaborations continue to be a central part of Mr. Meyer's work. In 2017, Mr. Meyer collaborated with fellow bassist Christian McBride, showcasing their original music. Mr. Meyer's previous performing and recording collaborations include duos with Chris Thile; a duo with Béla Fleck; a quartet with Joshua Bell, Sam Bush, and Mike Marshall; a trio with Béla Fleck and Mike Marshall; and a trio with Yo-Yo Ma and Mark O'Connor.



Mr. Meyer began studying bass at the age of five under the instruction of his father and continued further to study with







Recent works include a trio for two violins and cello (6'), a duo for violin and viola (15'), a solo violin piece (7') for Katie Hyun, and a duo for violin and bass (18'), co-written and performed with his father. He has been commissioned by Chamber



