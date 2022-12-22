Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 22/12/2022

Winner Of The National Press Prize In Italy Sara De Sanctis' Beautiful New Single 'Astray' Is Out Now

Winner Of The National Press Prize In Italy Sara De Sanctis' Beautiful New Single 'Astray' Is Out Now

Hot Songs Around The World

I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
371 entries in 26 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
150 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
814 entries in 28 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
266 entries in 25 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
180 entries in 11 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1072 entries in 27 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
401 entries in 23 charts
Calm Down
Rema
262 entries in 16 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
318 entries in 19 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
325 entries in 16 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
924 entries in 24 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
196 entries in 10 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
297 entries in 20 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
280 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sara started playing the piano at five years old and became passionate about songwriting and composition during her teenage years. "After graduating in classical piano, I realised playing other composers' works wasn't as exciting for me as performing my own music and singing." Her interest in composition led her to the UK and the USA, where she also studied film scoring and conducting after influences such as Hans Zimmer and Ennio Morricone. In 2021, she decided to pursue a career in songwriting and released her debut single 'Serendipity', featured on BBC and prized in Italy, followed by ''15 Again', also featured as one of the weekly Earworms on BBC and winner of the Press Prize at the Italian national music competition 'Il Cantagiro, and 'Fading', later remixed by UK House music hero Richard Earnshaw and featured by radio stations all around the world.

Inspired by artists such as Björk, Thom Yorke, Diana Krall and Agnes Obel, Sara is now active as a pianist and singer/songwriter and is studying conducting in London.

Sara's stunning new single 'Astray' is out on December 2nd.
https://saradesanctis.com/






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0095589 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0011301040649414 secs