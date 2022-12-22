Winner Of The National Press Prize In Italy Sara De Sanctis' Beautiful New Single 'Astray' Is Out Now





https://saradesanctis.com/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sara started playing the piano at five years old and became passionate about songwriting and composition during her teenage years. "After graduating in classical piano, I realised playing other composers' works wasn't as exciting for me as performing my own music and singing." Her interest in composition led her to the UK and the USA, where she also studied film scoring and conducting after influences such as Hans Zimmer and Ennio Morricone. In 2021, she decided to pursue a career in songwriting and released her debut single 'Serendipity', featured on BBC and prized in Italy, followed by ''15 Again', also featured as one of the weekly Earworms on BBC and winner of the Press Prize at the Italian national music competition 'Il Cantagiro, and 'Fading', later remixed by UK House music hero Richard Earnshaw and featured by radio stations all around the world.Inspired by artists such as Björk, Thom Yorke, Diana Krall and Agnes Obel, Sara is now active as a pianist and singer/songwriter and is studying conducting in London.Sara's stunning new single 'Astray' is out on December 2nd.https://saradesanctis.com/



