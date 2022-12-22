Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 22/12/2022

Justin Bieber Nears Roughly $200 Million Deal To Sell Music Rights

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Justin Bieber is reportedly close to finalizing a $200 million deal to sell his music rights. According to The Wall Street Journal, Bieber is in negotiations with Hipgnosis Songs Capital, a Blackstone-backed investment and song management company, in a deal that would value his rights at "around" $200 million.

The nine-figure deal would be the largest music-rights acquisition for Hipgnosis Songs Capital, which purchased Justin Timberlake's catalog earlier this year in a deal valued just over $100 million.

Bieber has released six studio albums between 2010 and 2021, spawning a barrage of hits like "Baby," "Sorry," "Love Yourself," and "Peaches." His collaborations include Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito," DJ Khaled's "I'm the One," and "STAY" with The Kid LAROI.

At 28, Bieber would become one of the youngest acts to sell his music rights. Many artists have been cashing on on their catalogs in recent years including veterans like Bob Dylan, Stevie Nicks, and Bruce Springsteen, as well as Timberlake, John Legend, and Ryan Tedder.

In September, Future sold his publishing catalog to Influence Media Partners in a deal valued in the high eight figures.
Investments in older catalogs have been seen as a safer bet compared to younger music, which is seen as a higher-risk because its longterm popularity is untested.






