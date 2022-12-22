Rag'n'Bone Man Set To Make Surprise Appearance On Albert Square This Christmas





This episode will air on Friday 23 December on BBC One and iPlayer. LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) The residents of Walford are in for a festive treat as the award-winning singer-songwriter Rag 'n'Bone Man (Rory Charles Graham) delivers a special performance this week.After bumping into a familiar face in The Queen Vic, Rocky manages to persuade the award-winning musician to perform at the carol concert fundraiser under the twinkling lights of Albert Square as a wedding gift to Janine and Mick. With the wedding set to be full of drama, Rag'n'Bone Man's performance will be the perfect tonic for those in Walford.Rag'n'Bone man says: "In the words of Gabrielle "dreams can come true" Thanks to everyone at EastEnders for one of the best days of my life!!"Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer says: "We have always known Rag'n'Bone man is a huge EastEnders fan, so when an opportunity came up in one of our stories it was the perfect moment for us to ask him to not only appear, but also perform in Albert Square. We are all thrilled that he said yes, and we hope the audience enjoy the special Christmas treat, as much as much as everyone at EastEnders enjoyed having Rag'n'Bone Man in Walford."This episode will air on Friday 23 December on BBC One and iPlayer.



