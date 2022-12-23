Chart-Topping Boyband Union J Celebrate Ten Years Of Stardom With New Album 'X'





www.youtube.com/channel/UCHgH3mrU7GXgd3XgwBCbOCA New York, NY (Top40 Charts) One of the UK's biggest boy bands, Union J celebrates 10 years of stardom, from their first appearance on X factor to topping charts and hitting well over 30 million single plays. Following on from 2019's critically acclaimed album 'Who Would Have Thought', the chart-topping boyband is back with a tenth-anniversary album 'X'.Out on the 23rd of December, 'X' features fan favourites such as 'Paralysed', 'Alive', and 'Dancing' as well as features and co-writes by globally renowned DJ and rapper Ironik. At the beginning of 2022, the band announced that they would be reforming to celebrate their tenth anniversary. George Shelley and Josh Cuthbert rejoined the group for the reunion and announced a one-night residency at The London Palladium in May. On the night of the concert, they announced they would be embarking on a comeback tour.Talking about the album, the band stated: "We're starting a new decade and a new chapter as Union J but before we do, we just wanted to release some of our favourite stuff that we recorded over the years and worked on with record label RU Listening. It's like a mini vault of previously unreleased music. We love the songs and didn't want fans to miss out on hearing them! RU Listening are great, we respect them a lot and have nothing but good words to say about them, so we'd like to celebrate these tracks, the past decade as Union J and look forward to the decade ahead of us."The award-winning band, who have performed to well over a million fans in the UK to date, and have also gone on to support the likes of Selena Gomez, The Vamps, and Chistina Aguilera. They have been busy working across LA, Dubai and the UK with the team at RU Listening and a host of superstar producers including Damon Thomas (Justin Bieber, Ciara, Chris Brown) and Alan Sampson (Zayn, Craig David). The results show a more refined, mature sound that is sure to cement Union J as one of the UK's most loved and prominent boy bands, one of the few left keeping the institution of the boy band firmly alive.Formed in the 2012 edition of the U.K. X-Factor series, four-piece Union J had originally started life as Triple J. After a successful audition, Triple J -- consisting of members Josh Cuthbert, JJ Hamblett, and Jaymi Hensley -- reached the group battle but were beaten to the judges' house round by GMD3. After fellow group Rough Copy had to leave the show due to visa issues, Triple J were brought in as a replacement with the addition of another contestant, George Shelley, to make the group a quartet. Renamed Union J, the four-piece went on to the semi-final, where they were eliminated. Signing a deal with subsidiary at the end of 2012, the group released their debut single, "Carry You," just six months later. In 2013, Union J released their self-titled, full-length debut album, featuring the single "Beautiful Life."www.facebook.com/unionjworldwww.instagram.com/unionjworldtwitter.com/UnionJworldopen.spotify.com/artist/7DTZkttLXeUXamkocrRzehwww.youtube.com/channel/UCHgH3mrU7GXgd3XgwBCbOCA



