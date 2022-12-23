Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 23/12/2022

Jack Xander Shares New Single "Sun Up My Sleeve"

Jack Xander Shares New Single "Sun Up My Sleeve"

Hot Songs Around The World

It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
333 entries in 19 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
163 entries in 23 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
284 entries in 25 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
185 entries in 11 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1092 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
941 entries in 24 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
390 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
271 entries in 16 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
410 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
824 entries in 28 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
330 entries in 16 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
205 entries in 10 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
311 entries in 20 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
295 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jack Xander's music is undoubtedly addictive. Although the LA-based artist only made his music debut earlier this year, it's already clear what a huge talent he is. His knack for unique melodies makes his songs incredibly intriguing and engaging with high replay value as can be heard on his new single, "Sun Up My Sleeve".

"Sun Up My Sleeve" is Jack's third single and features the same captivating and immersive sound that he is becoming known for and takes the listener on an intoxicating journey to a gloomy and foreboding world. Jack's forlorn vocal stylings are delicate yet powerful and reminiscent of underground '80s alternative bands, allowing the song to stand out and make an impact on first listen. The new single also features an equally impressive B-side titled "Wasting Time", which serves as the perfect high-energy counterpart to the darker nature of "Sun Up My Sleeve".

Speaking further on the new single, Jack says, "I feel that 'Sun Up My Sleeve' is a window into the loneliest part of my soul, where no hope lives, but an orange ray of light sometimes peeks through. It was recorded live in my home studio with my brother (Alfie H-W) on drums, Leo Major on synths, and bass by Dawson Kroeger. The original demo was recorded at the beginning of lockdown." "Sun Up My Sleeve" is available to buy/stream now on all platforms.
www.instagram.com/jackxander.zip






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0103669 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0011444091796875 secs