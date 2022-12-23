Rare Americans Release 'Songs That Don't Belong' EP





A large part of the band's appeal has been their use of visual media to tell the gripping stories behind their songs. Rare Americans have gone all in on building an animated universe via their own Crooked City Studios to pair with their musical output, making their fandom unique among other contemporary artists when it comes to how they engage with the group's catalog. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Canadian alt-rock band Rare Americans have released their brand-new EP, Songs That Don't Belong, globally via EMPIRE! The Songs That Don't Belong EP features a collection of tracks from different time periods that didn't seem to fit any of the band's other albums and releases - since their inception in 2018, Rare Americans have had an incredible journey, releasing four full-length albums and numerous singles with absolutely no sign of slowing down. Songs That Don't Belong provides an exciting and reflective snapshot into the growth of the band so far.Lead vocalist James Priestner, said: "'Songs That Don't Belong' - Why the goofy title you may ask? Well, it's simple. This is a collection of songs from different time periods that didn't seem to fit any of our other albums. We figured why keep these jams buried in our iTunes graveyard? We still really dig these songs, so we thought we might put them out into the world for people to enjoy. These are the odds and ends of Rare Americans over the years. You can hear some raw vocals, some changing of production, and the evolution of the band in a 6 song EP."Songs That Don't Belong follows this summer's critically acclaimed new LP You're Not A Bad Person, It's Just A Bad World, which won positive nods from the likes of Flood Magazine, SPIN, Alternative Press, and Ones To Watch who praised the band's "unique brand of inventive audio and visual storytelling."Rare Americans have big plans for 2023, including Canadian and UK/European dates as part of their upcoming 'Milk & Honey Tour'. The group are excited to play for their fans across the Atlantic again after this summer's completely sold out run of UK dates and the large crowds they won over at multiple European festivals. Upcoming tour dates below.Since their debut in 2018, the band has amassed over 350M+ global streams, 2M+ social media followers, 1.35M Spotify monthly listeners and 800K YT subscribers, and were awarded a 2020 Juno Award for their song "Brittle Bones Nicky".All of that success has shown up in over 20,000 ticket sales for their energetic live shows - in 2022 alone, their first year ever touring, the band completely sold out their first ever tour of North America in the spring, sold out all summer United Kingdom dates, and played to tens of thousands of fans at festivals across Europe. The band also completed a two-month tour in the US in autumn, playing their biggest venues yet.A large part of the band's appeal has been their use of visual media to tell the gripping stories behind their songs. Rare Americans have gone all in on building an animated universe via their own Crooked City Studios to pair with their musical output, making their fandom unique among other contemporary artists when it comes to how they engage with the group's catalog.



