Memphis Rapper Big Scarr Dies, According To Post By Gucci Mane

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Big Scarr has reportedly died at the age of 22. His death was confirmed by Gucci Mane in an Instagram post."This hurts," Gucci Mane posted. "I'm a miss you."The cause of Scarr's death is unknown.Scarr, whose real name was Alexander Woods, was 22. Alexander Woods (April 7, 2000 - December 22, 2022), better known by his stage name Big Scarr, was an American rapper from Memphis, Tennessee, and was signed to Gucci Mane's 1017 Records. He was best known for his track "SoIcyBoyz", which features Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano and Tay Keith. He released his debut mixtape, Big Grim Reaper, on April 16, 2021. The tape peaked at number 25 on the Billboard 200. Alexander Woods was born on April 7, 2000, and grew up in the Magnolia community of South Memphis. He has eight siblings. He initially lived with his grandmother until her passing when he was aged 13. When he was 16, Woods was in a car accident where he was thrown through the windshield of his friend's car. He cited his accident as the origin for his stage name, the "Scarr" part referring to the scars he obtained from the accident. Big Scarr initially didn't have a passion for rap music and started gaining interest due to his friend and fellow artist Baby K. In 2019, he released his track "Make a Play" which received 50,000 views on video sharing platform YouTube and garnered attention from YouTuber Tommy Craze during a reaction video. He recalls spending $20 to record his first song and $200 to record the music video. In 2020, he signed to American rapper Gucci Mane's record label 1017 Records under Atlantic Records. In 2021, he rose to prominence with the release of his track "SoIcyBoyz" featuring his cousin Pooh Shiesty and American rapper Foogiano. He has released two other installments in the series, titled "SoIcyBoyz 2" and "SoIcyBoyz 3". The second and third installments include a feature from producer Tay Keith, whilst the third installment features Gucci Mane.Big Scarr's debut mixtape, Big Grim Reaper, was released on April 16, 2021, and peaked at number 25 on the Billboard 200, selling 22,000 copies in its first week. This earned Big Scarr his first charting project. The mixtape included appearances from rappers Gucci Mane, Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano, Tay Keith, Enchanting, and Baby K.In February 2022, he released the deluxe of his mixtape Big Grim Reaper titled Big Grim Reaper: The Return with appearances from rappers Offset, Gucci Mane, and Queez Ruthless. In June 2022, he was selected as part of the 2022 XXL Freshman class and performed his freestyle in a cypher alongside rappers Nardo Wick, KenTheMan, and Big30. In December 2022, he was announced as a special guest on American rapper Key Glock's Glockoma Tour.During an interview with Our Generation Music, he called his father his best friend. In 2020, Woods was shot in the hip. The bullet traveled up to his spine, and Woods had to have his appendix taken out, along with his right leg being put back into alignment.Woods died on December 22, 2022, from a drug overdose. Upon the news of Big Scarr's death, his manager and American rapper Gucci Mane commented in an Instagram post: "This hurt 😢 I'm a miss you @bigscarr 💔". Big Scarr cited his influences as American rappers Kodak Black and Boosie Badazz. He also mentions being a fan of American rapper Rod Wave during an interview with Revolt TV." He mentions coming up with lyrics on the spot using a technique known as "punching in" as opposed to writing them down. Steve Juon writing for Rap Reviews has compared Big Scarr's style to the likes of American rapper Freddie Gibbs and commented: "There's a lot to like about young Scarr, but there's also room to improve. It's impressive that he dropped a full length album with full length songs, but going that hard inserts a little bit of monotony in the topic matter. He can't help but fall into the trap (pun intended) of making money, having sex with many women (with the usual misogyny towards them), and flashing all of his wealth. Every now and then something bubbles up from beneath the surface that shows me signs he can be MORE than that." during his review of Big Scarr's mixtape Big Grim Reaper.



