Singer/Songwriter Tanya Nolan Shares Performance Visuals Of Her Holiday Single "What Would A Christmas Be"

"My Best", is currently on Billboard's Top 25 R&B Charts and the remix features the multi-talented and multi-talented, CeeLoo Green. Tanya's single, "Good Woman" also charted on Billboard's Top 20 R&B charts with consistent airplay on New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tanya is currently enjoying the success of her most recent Billboard Top 25 single, "MY BEST," as it continues to dominate airwaves around the country. She is also gearing up to bless fans around the world with the REMIX of "MY BEST", featuring multi-award winning singer-songwriter and producer, CeeLo Green.Tanya continues to give music lovers exactly what they came to get, "good music", as she plans to continue to release new music frequently in anticipation for a bigger body of work in the spring of 2023. "I've been working at my musical craft most of my life and have put out music before, but this time just feels different. I am in a space where I can follow my dreams freely, control my destiny and tell my own personal truth," she adds. "I hope that my fans will relate to my stories and vibe with me on this journey." Tanya Nolan is a soulful R&B/ Pop singer, songwriter, actor, fashion designer, entrepreneur, and producer known for her unique power vocals, original tracks and cinematic music videos in multiple genres including R&B, Pop, and Dance Music to name a few. A native of Galveston, TX, Tanya discovered her affinity to music at an early age. As a child, Tanya admired the music of Prince, Michael Jackson, and other greats from various genres of music. This led her to discover her own inner voice as a lead singer and songwriter. Tanya arrived on the national stage with the release of her R&B record, "No Pressure." The record landed on TOP 40 radio stations across America including Music Choice and iHeartRadio. With the release of the dance remix, " No Pressure " (The Bruce Bang Remix), the remix charted on national Dance charts and was featured on C89.5 in Seattle, one of the top 10 radio stations in America along with KHTS, a Ryan Seacrest station in San Diego.Tanya's follow-up release, "Smile On My Face," made its debut on national commercial radio in March of 2021. The song rose up the charts in less than 2 ½ weeks from 120 to #43. In April 2021, "Smile On My Face" also landed Tanya Nolan on Billboard's most added records in the Top 5 under Jennifer Hudson's "Ain't No Mountain High Enough.""My Best", is currently on Billboard's Top 25 R&B Charts and the remix features the multi-talented and multi-talented, CeeLoo Green. Tanya's single, "Good Woman" also charted on Billboard's Top 20 R&B charts with consistent airplay on Sirius XM, Music Choice, PANDORA's Adult R&B Playlist and multiple R&B stations across America. She recently was featured as a special in-studio guest at Houston's #1 R&B station, Majic 102.1 with Funky Larry Jones and Ali Siddiq. She was also a special guest on Sirius XM's Heart & Soul's Top 20 Platinum Countdown with BJ Stone. Tanya Nolan has been featured in various media outlets including Sheen Magazine, Voyage Houston, The Source Magazine, Top40-Charts.com, FOX affiliates, NBC affiliates, ABC News, Fox Soul's Track & Tales and many others. Tanya continues to build and expand her record label in the city of Houston with the zeal of a woman committed to creating music that is relatable.



