The Lucid And Insane Clown Posse Vocalist Team Up For New Single And EP

The E.P. features artwork by Alex Sarabia and was produced by Mike Heller and mixed/mastered by Lasse Lammert. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Eclectic hard rock band The Lucid, which features vocalist Vinnie Dombroski (Sponge), actor/guitarist Drew Fortier, bassist David Ellefson, and drummer/producer Mike Heller have joined forces with legendary underground rap icon Violent J (Insane Clown Posse) for the band's first single and title track from their upcoming E.P., Saddle Up and Ride, due out digitally January 27th from SpoilerHead Records. CD, vinyl, and cassettes are available via Limited Edition pre-order bundles that will ship at a later date.From the ferocious vitriolic sonic assault of the title track, "Saddle Up and Ride", to the epic off the wall and out of left field, "Sweet Toof", Saddle Up and Ride showcases The Lucid feeding into their eccentric tastes spanning across Thrash, Country, Rap, Radio Rock, Metal, and Funk.Violent J, one half of the legendary rap duo, Insane Clown Posse, is featured on the E.P.'s title track, "Saddle Up and Ride" as well as the album closer "Sweet Toof".Fortier states, "We are thrilled to join forces with an iconic artist like Violent J. He added such a kick ass and dangerous element to "Saddle Up and Ride" and "Sweet Toof". J has without a doubt taken The Lucid to another level.""As far as live shows go, we had to cancel those shows back in May 2021 due to my cancer situation resulting in surgery which I have fully recovered from but with David and Mike looking to have a busy 2023 with Kings of Thrash/Dieth and Raven/Fear Factory respectively, it's looking like the most pragmatic route would be if Vin and I team up for some acoustic shows to promote The Lucid so be on the lookout for that."The E.P. features artwork by Alex Sarabia and was produced by Mike Heller and mixed/mastered by Lasse Lammert.



