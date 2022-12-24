Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Soundtracks 24/12/2022

Mercury Classics Soundtrack & Score Release Oscar, Emmy And Grammy-Winning Composer Hildur Gudnadottir's Original Motion Picture Soundtrack For 'Women Talking'

Hot Songs Around The World

Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
152 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
814 entries in 28 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
268 entries in 25 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
180 entries in 11 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1074 entries in 27 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
373 entries in 26 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
402 entries in 23 charts
Calm Down
Rema
262 entries in 16 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
319 entries in 19 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
325 entries in 16 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
926 entries in 24 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
198 entries in 10 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
299 entries in 20 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
282 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following its recent nominations for Best Original Score for The Golden Globes and Best Score for the Critics' Choice Awards, Mercury Classics Soundtrack & Score release Hildur Guðnadóttir's brooding original motion picture soundtrack for Women Talking, the poignant film based on Miriam Toews 2018 novel of the same name. Written and directed by Sarah Polley, Women Talking is released in selected cinemas globally from today (Friday 23rd December 2022).

Women Talking is a highly emotive and inspiring story, based on the best-selling novel by Miriam Toews, that follows a group of women from an isolated religious community who grapple with reconciling their reality with their faith. 

Hildur Guðnadóttir's affecting, ruminative score captures the film's emotional complexity. Rousing guitar-led motifs underpin the folk-influenced score, punctuated by unsettling percussion and mournful strings. 

Of the soundtrack, Hildur Guðnadóttir explains "Women Talking tells a story inspired by true events. While the story is both doomsday and a call to prayer, the music needed to be a vehicle for hope - a way forward from a situation that is unbearably dark. It was a very interesting process for me to go through because I inevitably had to put it in context with the big forward and backwards movements that women have been experiencing. Instead of allowing myself to be paralysed with anger, I felt the way forward was to lean into friendship and connection, as we experience in the film."

Dubbed by The Guardian as 'one of the most sought-after film composers', Hildur Guðnadóttir's impressive composition credits include the psychological thriller Joker, for which she received an Academy Award, Golden Globe, and BAFTA for Best Original Score (with Guðnadóttir making history as the first solo women to win in this BAFTA category), and the HBO series Chernobyl, for which she took home the Primetime Emmy Award and a BAFTA. For both projects she also received Grammy Awards for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media.

Staring Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, with Ben Whishaw and Frances McDormand, Women Talking is produced by Orion Pictures, Plan B Entertainment and Hear/Say Productions.
Women Talking The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is out now via Mercury Classics Soundtrack & Score, available to pre-order now.

Women Talking is released in select theatres from today, Friday 23rd December 2022.

TRACKLIST:
Work of Ghosts
Speak Up
Doomsday
Not All Men
Pros and Cons
Always
I Saw Him
He's Here
Teeth
Peace of God
Jumping
Boys
Nettie
Leaving






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0101550 secs // 4 () queries in 0.001105785369873 secs