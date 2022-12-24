Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 24/12/2022

Sakis Gouzonis Releases New Album 'Wonderful Dream'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sakis Gouzonis released his 15th studio album titled Wonderful Dream. Wonderful Dream consists of ten electronic music tracks written and recorded by Sakis Gouzonis at the foot of Mount Olympus.

Wonderful Dream is an album about our dreams and the meaning that they give to our lives. When asked about the theme of his 15th studio album, Sakis Gouzonis said, "If we want to be truly happy, we need to follow our dreams. We are far more likely to regret the things we did not do than the things we did."

Tracks include: A Sunny Day, What I Want To Be, It Will Come True, I Still Remember You, You Bring Me Joy, There Is A Way, Strength From The Source, This Is The Night, It Feels So Good, Hope And Glory Sakis Gouzonis was born in Thessaloniki, Greece.

His career took off when he entered the international Composition Competition 2007, winning third prize and a commendation award for two tracks from his first studio album, First Contact. Up to now, Sakis has released 15 studio albums, has won a total of 10 music awards and distinctions, and has gained more than 780,000 followers in 220 countries and territories.
What makes this all the more impressive is that it has all been done independently, with no record labels involved in supporting him.

Sakis Gouzonis' previous releases include: First Contact (2008) New Earth (2009) The Tree Of Life (2010) Ultimate Love (2011) Vast Victory (2012) Spiritual Unity (2013) Golden Heart (2014) A World At Peace (2015) Liberating Truth (2016) Amazing Space (2017) Open Horizon (2018) Precious Time (2019) Desire For Light (2020) Sweet Freedom (2021).






