Kosling Teams Up With Twice & Jordan Grace On 'All These Years'

His very first single - "Believe," has garnered almost 1M streams in less than a month, earning the support of heavyweights, including Nicky Romero, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) French maestro Kosling returns to Nicky Romero's Protocol Recordings with his new single "All These Years," a feel-good progressive gem for which he teamed up with Austrian newcomers TWICE and Nashville-based singer/songwriter Jordan Grace.Opening with soft, organic melodies and Grace's shining vocals, Kosling and TWICE seamlessly weave in uplifting melodies that give the track a hopeful and emotive complement.Things cap off with a true, goosebump-inducing progressive drop, priming "All These Years" to be a dance floor anthem. The release is both Kosling's and Jordan Grace's 6th on Protocol. Grace has also collaborated with heavyweights such as Martin Garrix, Armin Van Buuren, Nicky Romero, Julian Jordan and many more, while TWICE make their debut on the label.Founded by Nicky Romero, Protocol Recordings is one of the leading imprints for innovative electronic dance music. It boasts a roster of heavy-hitters, complemented with immensely talented up-and-comers such as Thomas Gold, Deniz Koyu, Teamworx, Futuristic Polar Bears, Trilane, Marcus Santoro, Stadiumx, Tim van Werd, and Nicky Romero himself, to name a few.All with a diverse range of sounds that are guaranteed to light up a dance floor. Kosling comes to Protocol with a resume that boasts several successful releases on Armada, Proximity, Revealed, and SIZE.His very first single - "Believe," has garnered almost 1M streams in less than a month, earning the support of heavyweights, including Nicky Romero, David Guetta, Tiësto, and Afrojack, and "Wildest Dream" with Thomas Gold (also a Protocol release) is about to break 20M streams on Spotify alone. We can't wait to see what Kosling has up his sleeve next.



