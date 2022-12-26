Nayan Raina Will Melt Your Hearts With His New Duet "Closer"





Spotify https://open.spotify.com/track/3UBtqiguPLYRDYIrSPbu1e New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nayan is a singer/songwriter with a focus on creating innovative, yet catchy music that seamlessly combines a huge range of artistic influences. These include Pop, RnB, HipHop music and pretty much everything in between, highlighting his ability to create in a very open-ended way.Nayan is a perfect example of an artist who is always looking for creative ways to set the bar higher, and Closer is definitely a unique example of what he can accomplish. This love song is featured on the EP "Besame," and it is an amazing duet, highlighting Nayan's talent and versatility, as well as his ability to sing with so much passion and emotion. His whispery ad libs will entice you to hear what's coming next and he doesn't make you wait much as he begins with an extremely relatable story about a lover who is playing phone tags longing to be with his beloved who is on set shooting a TV commercial. His falsetto sounds on the hook will send chills down your spine where all he wants to do is have her next to him. And to make things worse, they can't even connect properly coz of a bad phone signal and finally when they do, her passionate vocals take the song up another notch. Singer/ songwriter Mickey Shiloh has done wonders with her vocal presentation which adds so much to this composition. Amazing lyrics and a catchy melody will make you play this song over and over.This release comes highly recommended to any music listener who loves artists such as Ed Sheeran, Charlie Puth, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber, among others. Nayan definitely brings a breath of fresh air to the music scene, and Closer is an amazing example of what he is all about. Best thing about Nayan's artistry is that he never puts his musical genre in one box. His four songs EP - 'Besame' is a perfect example of that. It features the title track 'Besame' which is Latin Pop, 'Phone' an RnB Hip/Hop, Sex Fiend a Rock/Pop rendition and 'Closer'.. well.. another RnB/Pop with a little poetic rap sprinkled in the end.Nayan was discovered by celebrity DJ Bryant Corbitt who watched his music video 'Butter:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hjusmxc8yAQFind out more about Nayan, and listen to Closer, which is now available on some of the best digital music streaming services out there.Spotify https://open.spotify.com/track/3UBtqiguPLYRDYIrSPbu1e



