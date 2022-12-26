Trevor Joseph Releases Very First EP 'My Way'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The multi-disciplinary Orlando Florida artist Trevor Joseph releases his first ever EP 'My Way'. Opening up with the minimalist anthem 'Man' Trevor Joseph takes his do-it-all approach as a mission statement on this first track. Detailing responsibility, stoicism and execution over top sparse percussion, reverberated percussion, and distant bell chimes and tones.

"Whatever needs to be done I gotta do it right" is repeated throughout the chorus almost as a melancholy realization which is further cemented as Trevor Joseph does it all from every aspect of his art. He handles production, editing, mixing, performing and everything in between due to a life lived in multiple artistic disciplines. 'If I Go Away' is a continuation of the introspection, documenting his hustle and importance amongst his community. 'Low-Key' boasts an epic soundscape, production is expansive and energetic with deep 808 bass, crisp low pitch crunchy percussion and oscillating keys with haunting atmospheric chords in the distance. Showcasing his versatility in percussion as well as content. "NIGHT' and 'NO2DAYS' find Trevor Joseph in his catchy bag, proving the complexities of the 'Man' that makes up the opener. With an ear for production, subject matter, hooks, and song structure Trevor Joseph proves 'Whatever needs to be done" he can "do it right".

"100" concludes 'My Way', flowing over his most abstract and unorthodox instrumental yet 'Trevor Joseph still sounds right at home, finding the pocket in a sound that is truly his, filtering all his influences through his perspective and identity 'My Way' is truly an artist doing it their way, the only honest way to authentically stand out and make a mark in a game full of people going through the motions and doing it every other way but their own."



For updates on Trevor Joseph, visit his website and sign up for his email list for free to get all the current updates on his latest project.

Website: https://www.trevorjosephmusic.com/

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/5O5pwbrdmcqbh7CcmsvkFH

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/my-way-ep/1647905677

Youtube: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLjpolYusgmgZ7P_f2dpy6gDSkvVOFBOlI

Instagram: https://instagram.com/trevsurl

Facebook: https://facebook.com/trevorjosephmusic



