Florian Mavridorakis: A Musician Who Challenges The Status Quo And Succeeds On The Global Music Scene





Born in Lyon, France, Florian Mavridorakis grew up influenced by his older brother's band Dub Inc. as well as the local music scene. His passion for drumming began when he was 14, but he didn't truly dedicate himself to it until he was 17.



"Lyon is a big breeding ground for young musicians, there are a lot of different styles of music and many many great players,' says Florian about his hometown. Continuing, he says : "Early on, I liked Red Hot



The first band that Florian founded, ARTFKT, enjoyed rapid success in the region, participating in the legendary Emergenza festival and winning the local competition "La Chasse est Ouverte".



"We never expected this level of success. We just wanted to create something that was true to us and our musical vision. It's amazing to see how people have resonated with our music and we are so grateful for the support we have received. It's a true honor to be able to share our music with the world." Florian says.



In 2016, Florian met Arthur Joachim, a singer from the French Antilles, and together they formed Damoiseau. With their unique blend of NeoSoul and Hip-Hop, the duo quickly gained attention within the independent French rap scene. They released their first album independently, Folie Gronde, and won the "Prix RFI Découvertes" in 2019, a prestigious award that led them to perform at the historic French hip-hop festival held in the Théâtre



The band's second album, incorporated electronic sonic elements and pushed the limits of rap music's sonic exploration, was released in 2018. However, Florian's career was changed by an event in 2018 that caused him to halt the Damoiseau project:



Florian received a scholarship from Pace University in New York City among hundreds of thousands of applicants. The long distance has made the future uncertain for Damoiseau, but Florian and Arthur are talking about a reunion tour and a third album...



In the summer of 2018, Florian was accepted into Berklee College of



Florian never stopped working on his skills, and recently launched the FM Experiment, an experimental, avant-garde jazz project that brings together musicians from around the world to perform his original compositions. He demonstrated his versatility and expertise by embracing the roles of drummer, composer, and producer for the first time. In October 2022, he released Shades, an album that fuses jazz with African music and electronic sounds, creating a unique sound. In early 2023, a tour will stop in both



"It was extremely challenging, I had so many doubts, went through so many times where I thought I would never be able to finish this project because it takes so much effort, so much organization and so much perseverance. Doing all of that alone is mentally draining. Being the sole head of a project, you often have no one to turn to, no one to pick you up when you fall down, you have to get back up on your own and keep going again and again and again. I was lucky that Warren Pettey, who played piano and mixed the record, was a strong shoulder to lean on for the technical side. He helped a lot and gave me the fuel to carry out the mission." Florian says.



Florian Mavridorakis has also recently pursued his love of hip-hop production through his solo project SpicyBeatz. His first compilation album, The Spice Road, was released in 2020 and gained attention from the instagram community, racking up tens of thousands of views. The success of the first opus led Florian to create a second one, The Spice Road Vol. 2, which was released in



Among Florian's recent collaborators is Brazilian singer-songwriter Manny Moura. The two were introduced by Rodrigo Martins, a Grammy-nominated producer. Their collaboration resulted in Manny's debut EP, Libra in Love, which was released in 2022, and a tour will kick off in 2023 in Brazil, with stops in Rio and Sao Paolo. The band will then return to the United States for additional shows in Los Angeles, Boston, and New York.



Florian Mavridorakis' success didn't come easily. He credits his determination and hard work as key factors in his achievements. "I've always been someone who sets my mind on something and goes for it," he explains. "I never let setbacks or obstacles get in my way, and I always try to learn from every experience and keep moving forward."



With that spirit, his career has been a series of exciting collaborations and successful projects, including his recent endorsement by TRX, the cymbal brand founded by



Looking ahead, Florian is excited for what the future holds. "I'm always working on new music and exploring new sounds," he says. "I'm also looking forward to continuing to perform and share my music with as many people as possible. I feel like I'm just getting started and there's so much more to come."



Upcoming shows:

- 1/25/23 Shades French Release Party at Le Trianon in Paris (FM Experiment) + summer tour dates TBA

- 2/1/23 Gold Diggers in Los Angeles Feb(with Francesco Staccioli)

- 4/14/23 The Mint in L.A. (with Manny Moura)

- 4/26/23 The Novo theater (with Manny Moura)

- 5/27/23 LiLypad in

- 12/8/23 Bowery Electric in NYC(with Manny Moura)

- 12/15/23 Rockwood New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With an extensive musical background and a passion for pushing boundaries, Florian has continued to thrive in the music industry. From his early days as a member of the French rap group Damoiseau to his current success with OVR and the FM Experiment, he has consistently impressed audiences and industry professionals alike with his talent and dedication to his craft. As he continues to pursue new opportunities and projects, it is clear that Florian has a bright future ahead of him as a musician, composer, and producer.Born in Lyon, France, Florian Mavridorakis grew up influenced by his older brother's band Dub Inc. as well as the local music scene. His passion for drumming began when he was 14, but he didn't truly dedicate himself to it until he was 17."Lyon is a big breeding ground for young musicians, there are a lot of different styles of music and many many great players,' says Florian about his hometown. Continuing, he says : "Early on, I liked Red Hot Chili Peppers, Muse, and Green Day, so more of a rock scene. And I also loved French Hip-Hop, with bands like I AM, NTM, Scred Connection, TSR Crew. I already had this spirit of mixing and blending styles. My life changed forever when my brother Zigo showed me the music video for " You Got Me ", The Roots feat. Erykah Badu, when I was 16 years old. As I realized that live drums and Hip-Hop could be blended into one thing, I realized that my two passions could be combined. Questlove's drums hooked me, as did the warmth between the instruments and the balance of textures between them. Since then I discovered many many great artists that inspire me daily, amongst whom are Robert Glasper, Herbie Hancock, Felt Kuti, Butcher Brown, D'Angelo, Common, Yebba, and so many others."The first band that Florian founded, ARTFKT, enjoyed rapid success in the region, participating in the legendary Emergenza festival and winning the local competition "La Chasse est Ouverte"."We never expected this level of success. We just wanted to create something that was true to us and our musical vision. It's amazing to see how people have resonated with our music and we are so grateful for the support we have received. It's a true honor to be able to share our music with the world." Florian says.In 2016, Florian met Arthur Joachim, a singer from the French Antilles, and together they formed Damoiseau. With their unique blend of NeoSoul and Hip-Hop, the duo quickly gained attention within the independent French rap scene. They released their first album independently, Folie Gronde, and won the "Prix RFI Découvertes" in 2019, a prestigious award that led them to perform at the historic French hip-hop festival held in the Théâtre Antique de Vienne, Les Authentiks festival.The band's second album, incorporated electronic sonic elements and pushed the limits of rap music's sonic exploration, was released in 2018. However, Florian's career was changed by an event in 2018 that caused him to halt the Damoiseau project:Florian received a scholarship from Pace University in New York City among hundreds of thousands of applicants. The long distance has made the future uncertain for Damoiseau, but Florian and Arthur are talking about a reunion tour and a third album...In the summer of 2018, Florian was accepted into Berklee College of Music in Boston, where he studied music performance and music production. As a student at Berklee College of Music, Florian significantly expanded his network and knowledge. His classmates and he formed OVR, a jazz trio that toured in the Boston area and relocated to Los Angeles in January 2022 after graduating in December 2021. In September 2022, they released their debut full-length album, FloodLight, following the release of their first EP, Elements. After gaining public attention, the band landed a residency at Maxan Jazz in Las Vegas.Florian never stopped working on his skills, and recently launched the FM Experiment, an experimental, avant-garde jazz project that brings together musicians from around the world to perform his original compositions. He demonstrated his versatility and expertise by embracing the roles of drummer, composer, and producer for the first time. In October 2022, he released Shades, an album that fuses jazz with African music and electronic sounds, creating a unique sound. In early 2023, a tour will stop in both Europe and the USA."It was extremely challenging, I had so many doubts, went through so many times where I thought I would never be able to finish this project because it takes so much effort, so much organization and so much perseverance. Doing all of that alone is mentally draining. Being the sole head of a project, you often have no one to turn to, no one to pick you up when you fall down, you have to get back up on your own and keep going again and again and again. I was lucky that Warren Pettey, who played piano and mixed the record, was a strong shoulder to lean on for the technical side. He helped a lot and gave me the fuel to carry out the mission." Florian says.Florian Mavridorakis has also recently pursued his love of hip-hop production through his solo project SpicyBeatz. His first compilation album, The Spice Road, was released in 2020 and gained attention from the instagram community, racking up tens of thousands of views. The success of the first opus led Florian to create a second one, The Spice Road Vol. 2, which was released in September 2022. Florian plans to release more music in 2023 under the SpicyBeatz name.Among Florian's recent collaborators is Brazilian singer-songwriter Manny Moura. The two were introduced by Rodrigo Martins, a Grammy-nominated producer. Their collaboration resulted in Manny's debut EP, Libra in Love, which was released in 2022, and a tour will kick off in 2023 in Brazil, with stops in Rio and Sao Paolo. The band will then return to the United States for additional shows in Los Angeles, Boston, and New York.Florian Mavridorakis' success didn't come easily. He credits his determination and hard work as key factors in his achievements. "I've always been someone who sets my mind on something and goes for it," he explains. "I never let setbacks or obstacles get in my way, and I always try to learn from every experience and keep moving forward."With that spirit, his career has been a series of exciting collaborations and successful projects, including his recent endorsement by TRX, the cymbal brand founded by David Levine, which includes a mutual support for the "Hit Like a Girl", the program aimed at promoting young women in drumming.Looking ahead, Florian is excited for what the future holds. "I'm always working on new music and exploring new sounds," he says. "I'm also looking forward to continuing to perform and share my music with as many people as possible. I feel like I'm just getting started and there's so much more to come."Upcoming shows:- 1/25/23 Shades French Release Party at Le Trianon in Paris (FM Experiment) + summer tour dates TBA- 2/1/23 Gold Diggers in Los Angeles Feb(with Francesco Staccioli)- 4/14/23 The Mint in L.A. (with Manny Moura)- 4/26/23 The Novo theater (with Manny Moura)- 5/27/23 LiLypad in Boston (with Manny Moura)- 12/8/23 Bowery Electric in NYC(with Manny Moura)- 12/15/23 Rockwood Music Hall in NYC (with Manny Moura)



