"Return To Cuba" Becomes The Musical Jewel Of The Young Joey Calveiro

Return to Cuba is a nostalgic composition by Ernán López Nussa that will take you back in time to the 50s in Cuba. Performed by Joey Calveiro (Saxophone), Ernan Lopez Nussa (Piano, Composer, Producer), Gola (Acoustic Bass), Jimmy Branly (Drums, Mix and Mastering), Waldy D (Engineer), Yainer Horta (Producer), Fernando Calveiro (Producer), New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The young saxophonist, only 15 years old, Joey Calveiro, launched a new single entitled "Return To Cuba" with the participation of the extraordinary pianist Ernán López Nussa and produced by executive producers Jossel Calveiro and Fernando Calveiro. The song is available on all digital platforms and its video is on his Youtube channel.This nostalgic composition was made by the pianist Ernan López Nussa himself and with the excellent performance of Joey on sax, managed to transport whoever listens to the golden age of the 50s in Cuba.In the music video directed by Jorge Solino, he shows each of the instruments and they can be seen standing out individually, demonstrating the talent of each musician who united their styles but also their different generations.Joey's saxophone highlights the rhythm and life of this promising young musician who takes her first steps after releasing the song " Legacy " with her grandfather Teo Calveiro.In addition to the saxophone and the piano, instruments such as the acoustic bass by Gola and the drums by Jimmy Branly have been incorporated.To learn more, visit: https://joeycalveiro.comFor updates, follow Joey Calveiro on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joeycalveiro_/Watch Return To Cuba by Joey Calveiro Feat. Ernán López Nussa on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9RDuC0zMyhUReturn to Cuba is a nostalgic composition by Ernán López Nussa that will take you back in time to the 50s in Cuba. Performed by Joey Calveiro (Saxophone), Ernan Lopez Nussa (Piano, Composer, Producer), Gola (Acoustic Bass), Jimmy Branly (Drums, Mix and Mastering), Waldy D (Engineer), Yainer Horta (Producer), Fernando Calveiro (Producer), Jorge Solino (Film Director), Jossel Calveiro (Executive Producer).



