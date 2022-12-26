Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Jazz 26/12/2022

"Return To Cuba" Becomes The Musical Jewel Of The Young Joey Calveiro

Hot Songs Around The World

I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
386 entries in 26 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
406 entries in 23 charts
Calm Down
Rema
267 entries in 16 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
159 entries in 23 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
280 entries in 25 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
329 entries in 19 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
820 entries in 28 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
327 entries in 16 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
182 entries in 11 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1088 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
937 entries in 24 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
201 entries in 10 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
307 entries in 20 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
291 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The young saxophonist, only 15 years old, Joey Calveiro, launched a new single entitled "Return To Cuba" with the participation of the extraordinary pianist Ernán López Nussa and produced by executive producers Jossel Calveiro and Fernando Calveiro. The song is available on all digital platforms and its video is on his Youtube channel.

This nostalgic composition was made by the pianist Ernan López Nussa himself and with the excellent performance of Joey on sax, managed to transport whoever listens to the golden age of the 50s in Cuba.

In the music video directed by Jorge Solino, he shows each of the instruments and they can be seen standing out individually, demonstrating the talent of each musician who united their styles but also their different generations.

Joey's saxophone highlights the rhythm and life of this promising young musician who takes her first steps after releasing the song "Legacy" with her grandfather Teo Calveiro.

In addition to the saxophone and the piano, instruments such as the acoustic bass by Gola and the drums by Jimmy Branly have been incorporated.
To learn more, visit: https://joeycalveiro.com
For updates, follow Joey Calveiro on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joeycalveiro_/
Watch Return To Cuba by Joey Calveiro Feat. Ernán López Nussa on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9RDuC0zMyhU

Return to Cuba is a nostalgic composition by Ernán López Nussa that will take you back in time to the 50s in Cuba. Performed by Joey Calveiro (Saxophone), Ernan Lopez Nussa (Piano, Composer, Producer), Gola (Acoustic Bass), Jimmy Branly (Drums, Mix and Mastering), Waldy D (Engineer), Yainer Horta (Producer), Fernando Calveiro (Producer), Jorge Solino (Film Director), Jossel Calveiro (Executive Producer).






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0109010 secs // 4 () queries in 0.001845121383667 secs