Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 26/12/2022

Rob Ertz, A Well-Known Artist In Rap, Continues The Legacy Of His Father In The Music Industry

Rob Ertz, A Well-Known Artist In Rap, Continues The Legacy Of His Father In The Music Industry

Hot Songs Around The World

I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
386 entries in 26 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
406 entries in 23 charts
Calm Down
Rema
267 entries in 16 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
159 entries in 23 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
280 entries in 25 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
329 entries in 19 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
820 entries in 28 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
327 entries in 16 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
182 entries in 11 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1088 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
937 entries in 24 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
201 entries in 10 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
307 entries in 20 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
291 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rob Ertz is a well-known name in the music industry. Rob is continuing his father's legacy, Allan The Great, from the legendary hip-hop group Organized Rhyme. Allan The Great was a part of several hit numbers in the 90s composed under Motanian Records. Rob had this flair for music since he was only 9 when he learned to record by sitting alongside his cousin Dazasta Tha Great.

Rob has been in the music industry for a while but made his debut single entitled "No Major Deal" in September 2021. Rob proved that hip-hop artists do not necessarily need to have a big name or label associated with them to earn their share of fame and appreciation. Rob's latest release, "In The Zone," is also a hit. "In the Zone" can be accessed on Spotify, Apple Music & all digital streaming platforms. The producer of "In The Zone" is DevIsLit (Devin Miller), who also produced the famous "Moonwalking In Calabasas" by DDG.

True Melody is an independent record label, Rob Ertz has big plans with the record company. He aims to continue his career in the field of rap music and keep on perfecting his craft. In the future, the artist plans to take True Melody to the top and continue to climb the charts to a number 1 hit. He also aspires to work with big names in the industry.
To learn more visit: https://truemelodyrecords.wixsite.com/truemelody
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/robertzmusic/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100067927801363
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RobErtzTweets
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@robertzmusic
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8HmmzHLWtu_iI4szDtGz9g/featured

True Melody is an independent record label. It is the brainchild of Allan Roberts, the man who inspired Rob to pursue his career in music. True Melody scouts, develops, and grows artists using its tremendous leverage in the digital and music space and produces culturally relevant, super-talented artists.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0105920 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013341903686523 secs