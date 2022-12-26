DJ Paul Oakenfold's PerfectoVerse Concert Film & Immersive Experience





DJ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Witness the future literally, as DJ Paul Oakenfold, 3-time Grammy-nominated DJ, Godfather of Electronic Dance Music and voted #1 DJ in the world announces his forthcoming online concert film & immersive 'watch & play" experience, PerfectoVerse.If you're a music fan, this is something that's not to be missed. If you are curious about the future of Hollywood, and how virtual entertainment experiences are changing online music concerts, this is a must see. The online, immersive concert film goes live December 22 at 9PM globally where DJ Paul Oakenfold will be unveiling to the world what a virtual concert experience looks like in his imagination. Tickets are on sale now at PerfectoVerse.com."PerfectoVerse is a 72-minute movie with me DJ'ing my greatest hits! It has stunning visual effects and I encourage you to check out my interactive self as an avatar, plus all the tracks have been remixed with 3D audio for an amazing new listening experience. I can't wait to get my fan's reactions!"Eric Schwertzel, Creative Director, "PerfectoVerse is part of the new category of Web3 storytelling experiences, it is a concert film with DJ Oakenfold's amazing dance music with an online immersive experience. We used 3D virtual production technology, including volumetric video, motion capture and green screen filming. We bring this into the Unreal game engine to create fantasy worlds that reflect his lyrics. In addition to the 72-minute concert film, fans will get a 10-minute immersive experience that will allow you to interact using a virtual camera, so you become the director in a 360° world on any browser.""This is a complete entertainment experience unlike anything the world has seen before, watch it come to life and celebrate together with your friends and family," says Jerry Reid CRO of FansXR and PerfectoVerse Co-Creator, "The experience is well timed as DJ Oakenfold has recently toured with New Order and Pet Shop Boys, performed sold out shows at Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl to name a few, so we are very excited about this new global fan experience potentially reaching fans in over 100 countries."The PerfectoVerse comes as a 4K online concert film with 3D audio and a bonus three-song online immersive experience, powered by YOOM's volumetric capture technology.Gilad Talmon, CEO of YOOM and PerfectoVerse Co-Producer, adds, "We are thrilled to be partnered with DJ Oakenfold on this ambitious, groundbreaking project. We helped create a one-of-a-kind immersive experience that puts you in control of the camera. Try out the three-song set where you can go wide, move around, zoom in or play around with a variety of stage settings for a truly customized set with the one and only, DJ Paul Oakenfold. The experience was shot completely in volumetric and produced by our team at YOOM."PerfectoVerse premieres online on Thursday, December 22, on your smartphone, PC, tablet or TV browser at 9PM globally. PerfectoVerse will be available for purchase until December 22, 2023. For more information go to: https://perfectoverse.comDJ Paul Oakenfold is one of the most successful electronic music artists of all time, counting +30M streams, +5M albums sold worldwide, and three Grammy nominations. He continues to push the envelope via his game-changing projects, including the PerfectoVerse concert film and immersive experience. He has been proclaimed as one of the world's premier DJ/remixers by Rolling Stone, BPM and Remix magazines, including the world's top DJ on several occasions. Oakenfold's discography includes three full-length studio albums, countless live/compilation albums, singles and remixes, and +20 DJ mix albums. He has written and produced for major stars like U2, Madonna, Happy Mondays and counts more than 100+ remixes for artists, including The Rolling Stones, Justin Timberlake, Michael Jackson, Britney Spears and Radiohead. His legendary EDM career includes playing sold-out venues such as the Hollywood Bowl, Madison Square Garden and playing the main stage at Glastonbury. He has been the resident DJ at around the world including Ibiza's Amnesia, London's Heaven and Las Vegas' Rain Nightclub. Paul Oakenfold continues to tour globally- he joined New Order and Pet Shop Boys as the opening DJ for the Fall 2022 North American Unity Tour and in 2023 will be touring with the Happy Mondays. For more information go to https://www.pauloakenfold.com



