Barack Obama Shares His Favorite Songs Of 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With just a week left in the year, former President Barack Obama has revealed his favorite songs of 2022. From Beyoncé to SZA, the 44th President of the United States remains on the pulse when it comes to music.

Obama's 25-song playlist kicks off with Kendrick Lamar's Grammy-nominated song "The Heart Part 5" and includes Ari Lennox's "POF," Bad Bunny's "Tití Me Preguntó," and Rosalía's "Saoko." And no playlist is complete without Beyoncé, whose Renaissance hit "Break My Soul" makes the cut.

Other Obama-approved jams include Steve Lacy's "Sunshine" featuring Fousheé and Koffee's "Pull Up," while Burna Boy's smash "Last Last" and Ayra Starr's "Rush" also receive a co-sign.

The presidential picks round out with SZA's "Shirt," Lizzo's "About Damn Time," and Adam Blackstone and Jazmine Sullivan's "'Round Midnight."

In addition to music, Obama has shared his favorite movies and books of the past year. "I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist with all of you - and this year we heard a lot of great songs. Here are some of my favorites," wrote Obama, while asking for suggestions from his followers.

See Barack Obama's favourite songs of 2022 below:
Kendrick Lamar - 'The Heart Part 5'
Bad Bunny - 'Tití Me Preguntó'
Ari Lennox - 'POF'
Zach Bryan - 'Something in the Orange'
Burna Boy - 'Last Last'
Ethel Cain - 'American Teenager'
Tank and the Bangas - 'Communion in My Cup' [ft. the Ton3s]
Koffee - 'Pull Up'
Rosalía - 'Saoko'
Ayra Starr - 'Rush'
Beyoncé - 'Break My Soul'
SiR - 'Life Is Good' [ft. Scribz Riley]
Maggie Rogers - 'That's Where I Am'
Leyla McCalla - 'Dodinin'
Steve Lacy - 'Sunshine' [ft. Fousheé]
Rema - 'Calm Down'
Plains - 'Problem With It'
Xavier Omär - 'Feelings 4 You'
Danger Mouse and Black Thought - 'Belize' [ft. MF DOOM]
Omar Apollo - 'Tamagotchi'
Sudan Archives - 'Home Maker'
NxWorries - 'Where I Go' [ft. H.E.R.]
SZA - 'Shirt'
Lizzo - 'About Damn Time'
Adam Blackstone and Jazmine Sullivan - 'Round Midnight'






