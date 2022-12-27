Introducing Chicago Rapper Lil Yano





Like many drill artists, Yano's early career was plagued with legal issues and accusations of violence.



Yano is honest about what he's been through since he began rapping, speaking about wake-up calls that made him focus on his craft and being steadfast about his commitment to carving his own path while working in a music scene that can be violently cliquish.



Beginning his career, from 2020-2021, Yano released his debut, un-official single, Balling' which was released on November 26, 2022. On December 14, 2022, Yano released his sophomore single, No Relations. Yano later released his third single on December 27, 2022, titled Living Fast.



