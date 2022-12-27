Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 27/12/2022

Introducing Chicago Rapper Lil Yano

Hot Songs Around The World

It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
333 entries in 19 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
163 entries in 23 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
284 entries in 25 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
824 entries in 28 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
330 entries in 16 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
185 entries in 11 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1092 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
941 entries in 24 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
390 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
271 entries in 16 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
410 entries in 23 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
205 entries in 10 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
311 entries in 20 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
295 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Toriano Dyshaun Lockett (born February 5, 2000), better known as Lil Yano, is a rapper, singer, and songwriter from Chicago, Illinois. Yano is best known for his involvement in the drill wave; that took the music world by storm in the 2010s. He is the founder of his own record label and rap collective, Authentic Music Group (AMG).

Like many drill artists, Yano's early career was plagued with legal issues and accusations of violence.

Yano is honest about what he's been through since he began rapping, speaking about wake-up calls that made him focus on his craft and being steadfast about his commitment to carving his own path while working in a music scene that can be violently cliquish.

Beginning his career, from 2020-2021, Yano released his debut, un-official single, Balling' which was released on November 26, 2022. On December 14, 2022, Yano released his sophomore single, No Relations. Yano later released his third single on December 27, 2022, titled Living Fast.

Yano says he's in the studio 24/7. "I desired all great music, turn up music, too," Yano said. "A lot of music I do be all "real" music. So I wanted to do something that's different and get good vibes, giving in the hard work daily."






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0118711 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0020153522491455 secs