Slaves To Humanity Announce Multiple Show Dates In Washington!



"I'm really excited. It's gonna be extremely refreshing. I absolutely love Seattle, and I cannot wait to show our music to a new crowd. It's a little scary, but the excitement outweighs any fear I have! " says Aidan Amini.



Shane Ryan adds, "Going on tour is one of the main things I've been looking forward to doing since I started playing drums, and now that we're actually going to make that dream a reality is super surreal for me. This is going to be just the first of many tours we will be going on as a band and it'll definitely be one to remember."

"I'm looking forward to it. There's something about being completely on our own that feels like a necessary stage in our journey. A little scary? Exciting? Definitely a bit of both," comments Nathan Johnson.



Pierce Akers also comments,"I'm excited but definitely nervous because I haven't done anything like this, but this is definitely something that needs to happen for us to move on this musical boat."



Slaves To Humanity Show Dates:

Jan 4th - Seattle, WA - The Funhouse

Jan 5th - Seattle, WA - Blue Moon

Jan 6th - Everett, WA - Tony V's

Jan 10th - Seattle, WA - The Central

January 13- Tacoma, WA - Airport Bar



Slaves to Humanity (STH) is a Sunset Grunge band from



In 2019 they released their first single "BATTLEGROUND" which had success in radio stations and streaming platforms alike. Following this release, during the Covid 19 pandemic, the band released "Behind My Back" which showed even more success. Both singles were the most requested song on KLOS and received heavy rotation on that major radio station for many months throughout the pandemic.



During the pandemic, the band worked hard on putting together their social media presence and continue to do so today, showing success on Tiktok and Instagram. The band continues to play shows in Southern California as well as build their social media presence.



The band appeared on Episode 2 and Episode 10 of the show NO COVER - (The only



Episode 2 https://youtu.be/tbtt5o6ONfI

