Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 27/12/2022

Slaves To Humanity Announce Multiple Show Dates In Washington!

Hot Songs Around The World

It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
333 entries in 19 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
163 entries in 23 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
284 entries in 25 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
824 entries in 28 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
330 entries in 16 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
185 entries in 11 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1092 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
941 entries in 24 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
390 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
271 entries in 16 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
410 entries in 23 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
205 entries in 10 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
311 entries in 20 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
295 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Slaves To Humanity announced that they will be playing a string of shows in Washington in January, 2023.
"I'm really excited. It's gonna be extremely refreshing. I absolutely love Seattle, and I cannot wait to show our music to a new crowd. It's a little scary, but the excitement outweighs any fear I have! " says Aidan Amini.

Shane Ryan adds, "Going on tour is one of the main things I've been looking forward to doing since I started playing drums, and now that we're actually going to make that dream a reality is super surreal for me. This is going to be just the first of many tours we will be going on as a band and it'll definitely be one to remember."
"I'm looking forward to it. There's something about being completely on our own that feels like a necessary stage in our journey. A little scary? Exciting? Definitely a bit of both," comments Nathan Johnson.

Pierce Akers also comments,"I'm excited but definitely nervous because I haven't done anything like this, but this is definitely something that needs to happen for us to move on this musical boat."

Slaves To Humanity Show Dates:
Jan 4th - Seattle, WA - The Funhouse
Jan 5th - Seattle, WA - Blue Moon
Jan 6th - Everett, WA - Tony V's
Jan 10th - Seattle, WA - The Central
January 13- Tacoma, WA - Airport Bar

Slaves to Humanity (STH) is a Sunset Grunge band from Orange County California. It's members include Aidan Amini on vocals, Pierce Akers on guitar, Shane Ryan on drums, and Nathan Johnson on the bass. Together the band mates create a sound like no other, mixing the melodic guitars of the late 80s era hard rock bands, and the lyrics and vocal sound of the 90s grunge era, as well as throwing modern rock elements all around.

In 2019 they released their first single "BATTLEGROUND" which had success in radio stations and streaming platforms alike. Following this release, during the Covid 19 pandemic, the band released "Behind My Back" which showed even more success. Both singles were the most requested song on KLOS and received heavy rotation on that major radio station for many months throughout the pandemic.

During the pandemic, the band worked hard on putting together their social media presence and continue to do so today, showing success on Tiktok and Instagram. The band continues to play shows in Southern California as well as build their social media presence.

The band appeared on Episode 2 and Episode 10 of the show NO COVER - (The only Music Competition show w/ unsigned artists performing original songs).

Episode 2 https://youtu.be/tbtt5o6ONfI
Episode 10 https://youtu.be/eB65ihEIKRA






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0099370 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0011370182037354 secs