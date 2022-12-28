Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 28/12/2022

Renowned Dutch Musician Harry Kappen Releases Politically Charged Single 'WarGames'

Hot Songs Around The World

It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
333 entries in 19 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
163 entries in 23 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
284 entries in 25 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
185 entries in 11 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1092 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
941 entries in 24 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
390 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
271 entries in 16 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
410 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
824 entries in 28 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
330 entries in 16 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
205 entries in 10 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
311 entries in 20 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
295 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Renowned Dutch musician and music therapist Harry Kappen has released a politically motivated new single, "WarGames." Following his full-length album "Escape" that was released earlier in 2022, Kappen wanted to bring the year to an end with a meaningful song that not only provokes people's thoughts, but also makes an impact on the music scene. "WarGames" addresses political turmoil across the world, while also bringing a call to action for issues such as climate change, media misinformation, social ignorance and more.
"In the '60s and '70s, there was a lot of musical protest going on against, among other things, the Vietnam War," Harry Kappen says. "While there are enough reasons to protest now, I actually hear little resonance in the current music charts. Just check your Top 40. Are war, climate change, hunger, fake news, mistrust, ignorance etc. not reasons enough?"

All the vocals and instruments on 'WarGames' have been recorded single-handedly by Harry, which is the case for most of his music. As a music therapist, Harry has mastered several instruments, in addition to vocal techniques, that he plays for his therapy clients. "WarGames" is a catalyst for change that aims to bring advocacy back to the music scene, while also serving as a prologue to Harry Kappen's next full-length album, which is tentatively due for release in Spring of 2023.
More details can be seen at https://twitter.com/harrykappen?lang=en

Harry Kappen has played in many bands in the Netherlands and throughout Europe. He composed his first song when he was 10 years old. He played with his sister Hanneke in Kapsonic and released a self-titled album with her about 6 years ago. Harry is an admirer of David Bowie, Paul McCartney, Prince, Radiohead, Scandinavian pop music by Björk and Motorpsycho. "Escape" is a concept album, with songs about escaping reality, escaping violence, even life, escaping into love, dreams or art.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0104661 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0011489391326904 secs